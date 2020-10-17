‘My Performance for then Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Aso Rock remains Evergreen’-Paul Play I.K.DAIRO, ace Nigerian musician

…Reveals untold lessons learnt from father-Chief Dr. I.K Dairo, Africa’s legendary Highlife icon

*Nigerian Musicians have been home without job for 8 months and nothing has been done to alleviate their financial losses due to Covid-19, PMAN riddled with leadership controversies

*Only source of income for musicians during this pandemic is streaming song on Apple Music and other major platforms

*Remarkable success attained on my debut album ‘Mo So Rire’ was on the Lord’s wings

*Plus how Dr Mike Adenuga, Chairman Glo mobile showered me with much love, Why I stay out of scandal

PAUL PLAY I.K. DAIRO is a multiple, award-wining Nigerian musician whose album hit national limelight in Nigeria under Kennis Music in 1999 under the title: ‘Mo So Rire.’ He ruled the airwaves. Ever after, he has released other chart busting albums. In this chit-chat with our hardworking AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief/GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, this soulful crooner touched on various areas relating to his career, unpublished advise from his Dad, Chief Dr. I.K Dairo, Africa’s legendary Highlife icon, how Nigerian musicians are faring in this time of Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. Enjoy:

NAIJA STANDARD: How will you appraise the response of Nigerian government in offering palliative to musicians in this time of Covid-19 pandemic?

We got information from some of your colleagues to fill enquiry forms on the effect of Corona virus on our business. We haven’t heard anything since those forms have been returned . Most Musicians have been home without job for 8 months and nothing has been done to alleviate their financial losses . The government only paid eye service to the problem with zero effort in solving it.

NAIJA STANDARD: How do you think Nigerian entertainers can survive without live shows, concerts during this season of pandemic?

The only source of income for musicians during this pandemic is via song streaming on Apple Music and other major platforms. Artistes need to release songs and put them on these platforms. They can also offer to do virtual performance on Instagram for selected audiences . They can also produce complimentary shout outs to fans or adverts for corporate organizations

NAIJA STANDARD: Will you say the Nigerian music house-Performing Musician Employers’ Association of Nigeria has done well or failed in helping Nigerian musicians?

PMAN is riddled with too many controversies which has crippled the collective progress of Nigerian artistes . The struggle and confusion around who should be the authentic president

of the organization has been on for years

NAIJA STANDARD: You hit national limelight in Nigeria under Kennis Music in 1999 when your hit album titled: ‘Mo So Rire’ ruled the airwaves. What was the feeling like by then?

I never expected my first album to be that successful . I was really excited and realized it could only be the Lords doing

NAIJA STANDARD: Since then till now, can you take us through some of the remarkable and unforgettable moments in your music career?

The most remarkable moment was when I performed for president Olusegun Obasanjo on Nigeria’s 40th anniversary. That was my first time ever to enter Aso Rock . It felt like a dream . I was barely a year into my career and there I was right in front of the president and commander in chief of the federation.





The other was when I was when i was given the opportunity to produce a jingle for Glo mobile . The chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga showered me with so much love and I enjoyed so much favour from him. The height of the good gestures was when he honored the invitation to my album launch in 2004. A lot of naysayers in the press said I was too inconsequential to get him to attend my launch. But they were all disappointed.



The third most remarkable moment was when the world heavy weight champion Anthony Joshua revived the people’s interest in my hit song “Moshorire “ that actually brought back people’s attention to my music and I got a lot of gigs. In 2009, I was fell ill . I was diagnosed with kidney tumor. The medical team in South Africa told me the surgery was going to be difficult because of the size of the tumor. I was grateful to God going through it successfully.

NAIJA STANDARD: In 2017, you reportedly told the world you had no cancer. What led you to make that controversial statement?

I never had cancer contrary to what is being peddled around . All I had was a benign tumor which was removed.

NAIJA STANDARD: Not too long ago, you returned to the music industry with a bang titled ‘Angel of My Life’. Does that mean that ‘Angel’ is your wife or who are you actually referring?

No, Angel of my life was inspired by the thought to celebrate wonderful human beings in our relationship

NAIJA STANDARD: What are the major lessons you learnt from your father, Chief Dr. I.K Dairo, Africa’s legendary Highlife icon on life, music evolution and how to become a cultural Ambassador?

I learnt a lot from my dad, his humility and generosity. His perfectionist mentality when it comes to his musical works. He taught me to be close to God and live a life full of positive karma.

NAIJA STANDARD: Have you tried having a Live Virtual Concert since the pandemic began?

No, I really don’t think there is much connection with my fans . I like to relate physically with my fans. There is also this problem of poor internet service in Nigeria that disrupts the program

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, how have you been able to stay out of scandal, continually churn out evergreen music and living a modest lifestyle?

I got all that from my dad. Living modestly and being fair and kind to people around me. Nevertheless I’m not perfect.

