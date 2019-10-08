MY TRUE STORY:

‘I Have no link with N9.9billion Fraud discovered by EFCC, I Have Nothing to Hide’ -former Lagos State Governor, AKINWUNMI AMBODE

….None of my personal bank accounts are listed or frozen by anti-graft agency

*Says: ‘Account frozen by the Federal High Court belong to the Lagos State Government and not me or any individual. In the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos State well, my record was clear’

* ‘HE Akinwunmi Ambode wanted to clear his name. He will not allow any one or institution to ruin his hard-earned reputation. He has no business with EFCC. Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations’-Habib Aruna, Media aide

BY FEMI OMILADE/SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, LAGOS

FORMER LAGOS STATE GOVERNOR, AKINWUNMI AMBODE has dissociated himself away from the alleged statement made by Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, stating that he has no business link whatsoever with the N9.9billion claimed by the law enforcement body to have been traced to some bank accounts of the state.

Ambode said none of his accounts contained N9.9bn let alone being frozen by the EFCC. He said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos State well, his record was clear.

In a statement on Friday by his media aide, Habib Aruna, Ambode said he did not intend to join issues with the anti-corruption agency as there had not been any communication between him and the commission on the issue. He added that he, however, wanted to clear his name.

According to the former governor, the accounts frozen by the Federal High Court belong to the Lagos State Government and not him or any individual.

His words: “Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations. The former governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources.“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation,” the statement said.