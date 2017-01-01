NAIJA STANDARD AWARD 2016:

Dr Dayo Olomu, British born Nigerian Encyclopedia Wins Greatest Iconic Brand in Diaspora…His Interesting Road to Success

*Kayode Soyinka, UK based Africa Today Magazine Publisher Emerges Most Famous Media Legend of All Times

*COLUMNISTS OF THE YEAR: Sam Omatseye, Chairman, Editorial Board of The Nation Newspaper, Professor Okey Ndibe, Miriam Shearing Fellow at Black Mountain Institute/Author of ‘Foreign Gods Inc’, ‘Arrows of Rain’ & ‘Never Look An American in the Eye’

HIS LIFE is filled with strings of successes, right from his youthful days into adulthood. He’s a man endowed with various virtues encapsulated into one. He has become a household name in most African, British homes in the Queen’s enclave. Dr Dayo Olomu, a British born Nigerian surely had one of the best years of his life last year (2016), as his several accomplishments, fame within the United Kingdom government circles, even in Britain’s legislative chamber has won him award as NAIJA STANDARD Greatest Iconic Brand in Diaspora.

Olomu, regarded as a man of excellence in all ramifications lived most of his youthful years in Nigeria. This humble Nigerian-British highly regarded in Europe, United Kingdom with an outstanding and towering personality is popularly called ‘The Encyclopedia of Successful Business Models in United Kingdom,’ in high-networking society circles. Dr. Dayo Olomu, the boss of Dayo Olomu & Associates has never lost steam, focus in positively impacting on the lives of the people. This is the reason, the always-smiling Olomu, a renowned journalist, Public Relations/HR Consultant, Branding Specialist, Author and Orator-per-excellence is highly trusted by white British, Europeans and Commonwealth citizens in United Kingdom.

Like an icing in the cake, this noble award coming at a time DDO reached the golden age of 50, surely reflects on his personality, vision, hardwork and aspiration. Olomu daily lives a life of excellence, yet he is committed to ‘Raising Transformational Leaders, Mentoring Professionals, Empowering Youths Economically & Supporting the less Privileged in the Society, especially Women and Children.’ In his blue-print for humanity titled ‘Project 1000’, he plans to impact 1000 people’s lives in Nigeria by 2020.

Presently, this cerebral motivational speaker with a Master degree in HR and a Bachelor degree in Business Information System has an ongoing project for humanity being carried out under ‘The Dayo Olomu Foundation (DOF).’ DOF is feeding the homeless people in Croydon at The Queen’s Gardens through Nightwatch charity. The DOF is funded with proceeds from the sale of Olomu’s fast-selling book: “My 50 Greatest Lessons in Life & Winning Principles for Success.”

He has become the much sought-after ‘Change Agent’ in United Kingdom from corporate establishments around the world since his business models have become the ‘Best Guide/Awakening Consciousness’ that teaches people how to make money and how to Invest successfully.

Olomu specializes in the following careers: Human Capital Development Expert, Corporate Trainer, Inspirational & Motivational Speaker, Resource Person, Event Host & Toastmaster, HR Consultant, Transformational Leadership & Public Speaking Coach, Author, PR & Personal Branding Strategist, Thought Leader Business & Career Mentor, Success Coach, Futurist Community Champion, Change Agent and Guest Minister.

No wonder, the prestigious education board in Britain saw these virtues and unparalleled traits in him that they appoint him into UK education board as Vice-chair, Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, South London Branch, United Kingdom. He was appointed into the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education. This was officially announced by a former Chairman, Central Association of Nigerians in the UK, Chief Bimbo Roberts-Folayan through a press statement recently.

Interestingly, this UK-based Nigerian Human Resources practitioner, corporate trainer, and inspirational speaker joins Southwark Diocesan Board of Education, which represents both a company limited by guarantee and a registered charity chaired by Reverend Jonathan Clark, the Bishop of Croydon. He has no single scandal trailing him anywhere.

Kayode Soyinka, UK based Africa Today Magazine Publisher Emerges Most Famous Media Legend of All Times

Kayode Soyinka is a veteran journalist, seeing Overseas as late Dele Giwa’s protege due to his unquenchable thirst for Investigative journalism report. Certainly, his decades of media experience with Giwa then as London Bureau Chief for now rested Newswatch magazine was second to none. He’s been atop of breaking news, undercover reportage, undiluted interviews, just-news-as-it-is without fear or favour.

In this regard, Soyinka, erudite Publisher of Africa Today Magazine, the only news journal that is successfully read by the United Kingdom government and other leaders around the world is daily waxing strong, weathering all storms, while other news journals in its contemporary are no longer on the news-stand anywhere.

This Visiting Scholar at Wolfson College, Cambridge University; City, University of London, United States International University, San Diego, California and College of Journalism, Fleet Street London ensures that Africa Today Magazine remains one of Africa’s most credible, high quality and most influential international news magazines on news-stands in more than 90 countries around the world.

This Nigerian-British journalist often chosen and invited by Buckingham Palace and UK’s Legislative Chambers on important occasions was born Olukayode Adedeji Soyinka on 15 December 1957. He remains the only Nigerian who witnessed the deadly parcel attack of Giwa on October 20, 1986 but divinely escaped the attack. Soyinka is today winner, NAIJA STANDARD Most Famous Media Legend of All Times. Soyinka has no scandal in his unblemished media career.

COLUMNISTS OF THE YEAR: Sam Omatseye, Chairman, Editorial Board of The Nation Newspaper, Professor Okey Ndibe

In a keenly contested analysis, oblivious of all contestants and winners, Sam Omatseye, Chairman, Editorial Board of The NATION Newspaper and Professor Okey Ndibe, a fiery, fearless, bold varsity don who teaches Africana Literature in Brown University at West Hartford, Connecticut with specialty in Writing and Editing seeing as Government critic for saying what he feels after careful analysis built on empirical findings emerge joint winners of NAIJA STANDARD COLUMNISTS of the Year Award.

Omatseye and Ndibe were so chosen for their idealistic, truth, in-depth, incisive and no-pretense feature articles on the true situation and circumstances facing Nigeria, especially onerous and Herculean challenges the Nigerian masses daily contend with, in a bid to survive. They are living godly lives of honesty, truthfulness, contentment and hardwork.