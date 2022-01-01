NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY:

The PUNCH wins Africa’s Most Accessible, Readable Newspaper Award 2021

…Dele Momodu, Ladi Ayodeji, Tony Iyare; Kayode Soyinka receive Lifetime Media Icons Award for pacesetting contribution and growth of media industry in Nigeria

*AZUH ARINZE voted Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Society Journalist of the Year 2021

*Channels Television emerge Most Watched Nigeria News Station of the Year

*Best Africa Broadcast Station in the Diaspora goes to BEN Television, London

*SAHARA Reporters outshine others to win the coveted Best Anti-Corruption African Blog in the Diaspora

* GBENGA DAN-ASABE voted Nigeria’s Best Investigative Journalist of the Year 2021

Editorial Board & Naija Standard Newspaper Center for Investigative Journalism

AGAINST all odds, The PUNCH newspaper, Nigeria news medium has proven its dominance and consistency in news dissemination in the African continent as it defeats other news medium in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa from the perspective of its Editorial write-ups, Opinionated articles, News Analysis; Investigative journalism to win the most coveted Africa’s Most Accessible, Readable Newspaper of the Year 2021 Award in celebration of the on-going 10th year anniversary of Naija Standard Newspaper- a multiple, award winning international news publication rated number one in North America.

The PUNCH trounced the following newspapers: Vanguard, ThisDay, The Guardian; Daily Trust (Nigeria), Daily Graphic, The Ghanaian Chronicle, The Statesman; Accra Evening Times, Ashanti Pioneer, Accra Daily Mail (Ghana), Cape Times, Pretoria News, The Citizen; TimesLIVE; The Sowetan and City Press. The PUNCH received overwhelming votes of 980,000 while others were voted below 300,000.

Dele Momodu, Ladi Ayodeji, Tony Iyare; Kayode Soyinka receive Lifetime Media Icons Award for pacesetting contribution and growth of media industry in Nigeria

They are Nigerians media practitioners highly revered across the world as icons and stand bearers of investigative journalism in Nigeria. They are the pacesetters: from entertainment, politics to business, society and tourism, you will find their names written in the sands of time. You cannot tell the story of news journalism in Nigeria without mentioning their names.

Dele Momodu, the Chief Executive officer of Ovation Media Group has shown how celebrity journalism could be practiced and appreciated. His love and passion for celebrity journalism reveals how to wine and dine with global newsmakers, while doing your media job. Momodu, ‘the editor of editors’ has proven that hard work, determination and focus are requisite for success no matter where you are resident. His passion and love for celebrity journalism knows-no-bound. This is why the award committee handed out Nigeria’s Legend Lifetime Celebrity Award 2021 to this cerebral and soft-spoken High Chief and former Editor of Concord newspaper. Momodu’s high media rating was confirmed by the 850,000 votes we received from Nigerians in all walks of life in the category.

Ladi Ayodeji, Managing Director of BMG Promotions, Columnist, The SUN Newspapers:

This humble Author, motivational speaker and widely acclaimed media professional is one of the pioneers of entertainment journalism in Nigeria. Decades ago in the early 80’s, he introduced various ideas and creativity into ways news are sourced, analysed and written in the nation’s entertainment media industry. His evergreen column then in The PUNCH made popular by his SATURDAY HIGHLIFE provided a solid platform where almost every famous Nigerian musician today had their national recognition. Ayodeji was unanimously awarded Nigeria’s Legend Lifetime Entertainment Award 2021, after he was voted 790,000 by our ardent readers.

Tony Iyare, Communications & Media Development Consultant:

A former Special Adviser, Media Affairs to Edo State Government is an editor who believes in detail in any capacity of editorial journalism. This humanist and international journalist, highly celebrated during his media stint in the New York Times newspaper, would easily be remembered during his historic welcome in the buzzing newsroom of the paper as an outstanding African journalist. His numerous leading editorial analyses in the following underlisted newspaper are remarkable: National Interest, National Accord, AllAfrica; NewsDiaryOnline and many others are second to none. As such, it did not come as a surprise when this intelligent media scholar was voted to receive Nigeria’s Legend Lifetime Political Award 2021 having received 745,000 votes from readers.

Kayode Soyinka, Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director, Africa Today Magazine:

His days in Concord newspaper decades ago where he rose to become London Bureau Chief/Editor at various times point to his passion, intelligence and pursuit of excellence in journalism. Soyinka’s vigor, nose for news and investigative journalism made him one of he best friends to the late Dele Giwa, founding Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch magazine.

To Soyinka, journalism is a daily lifestyle that should be practiced by all lovers of good journalism who want their voice heard in the midst of every challenge they face. At no time has this journalist kept quiet in reporting the wrongs in the Nigerian system, even at the dangers of his life. Many were not taken by shock when this media activist and well respected editor received a vote of 850,000 to be named Nigeria’s Legend Lifetime News Reporting Award 2021.

AZUH ARINZE voted Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Society Journalist of the Year 2021:

Always a beaming smile. He does not express any worry. He enjoys journalism to the peak. Azuh Arinze, the Managing Director/Executive Editor of YES Magazine is a story of “believing in dreams.” From his days in FAME Weekly magazine to National Encomium until he established his own media office where he employed several Nigerian journalists; Azuh remains a shining beacon of the best in society journalism.

In those celebrity magazines mentioned above, hardly any week had passed without seeing Azuh’s society cover story leading the news. He believes and lives the life of a celebrity journalist as a well established investigative media man. He has the right connection with the right elites and famous people across the country. A journalist without a single scandal. Azuh was overwhelmingly voted Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Society Journalist of the Year 2021 winner after he received 800,000 votes.

Channels Television emerge Most Watched Nigeria News Station of the Year:

In Nigeria, Channels television is to Nigeria the way CNN is to the United States of America. Many regard Channels television ‘the CNN of Africa’. From its reach across Nigeria, even beyond the shores of the nation to Europe, the broadcast station has trained reporters stationed around the globe, filing daily news reports. Channels’ news content are concise, precise and straight to the point. Just like CNN, this is a news station where its news contents could be seen in any Nigerian village, irrespective of the location. Channels television had been named Most Watched Nigeria News Station of the Year 2021 with a huge vote of 990,000

Best Africa Broadcast Station in the Diaspora goes to BEN Television, London:

Bright Entertainment Network, BEN tee vee is a British television channel launched in 2003, aimed mainly at expatriate Africans living in Europe, available on Sky (UK & Ireland) Channel 195, Astra 2G: 11464 H 22000 5/6

Ben Television has a picture format of 576i (16:9 SDTV) based out of 2C Berol Court, London, United Kingdom. Since founded by Alistair Soyode, President/Chief Executive Officer, this station has championed consistent news reports on Africans in the Diaspora without fear or favor. As such, the award selection committee were in tandem when 750,000 votes came in for Ben Television as Best Africa Broadcast Station in the Diaspora 2021.

SAHARA Reporters outshine others to win the coveted Best Anti-Corruption African Blog in the Diaspora:

Like the blog or you dislike it, one thing is certain, if you are a corrupt public office holder anywhere you may be hiding in Africa, SAHARA Reporters like an eagle, will locate you and expose your dirt to the public.

Owned by Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian activist who believes human lifestyle should be a reflection of their true identity, SAHARA reporters has not shied, nor look back in putting the bringing the ‘feet of any public office holders’ into accountability, in the face of threat, intimidation, harassment of various kind. Like the Northern star, SAHARA Reporters has been consistent in its fight against corruption in schools, churches, business environment and politics in Africa. When 944,000 votes came in for SAHARA Reporters to receive Best Anti-Corruption African Blog in the Diaspora 2021, everyone believed this award was long overdue.

GBENGA DAN-ASABE voted Nigeria’s Best Investigative Journalist of the Year 2021:

This media professional believes in self-discipline, humility and hardworking. His working media experience has taken him from Business Hallmark, National Interest, Business Day to FAME Weekly, City People and various other news organisations. Gbenga Dan-Asabe, Chief Executive Officer, Asabe Afrika Blog spot is a media consultant and news content creator. He is a personality who cherishes tapping into inner strength by thinking outside the box to scoop exclusive news stories.

On several occasions, Gbenga has gone undercover to reveal several major cover stories in politics, business, and entertainment. He never loses focus-rather, his eyes are laser focused on sourcing news contents through his investigative journalism prowess. In most of the major society stories in Nigeria in early 90’s, Gbenga’s fingerprints are all over the place. When 824, 000 votes poured in for Gbenga from the readers, the award committee agreed that this cerebral media professional deserves the honor as he won Nigeria’s Best Investigative Journalist of the Year 2021.

Going by the surging challenge of Covid-19 Omicron virus, the award committee unanimously agreed to put solid machinery in motion and ensure these enviable awards are physically presented to these recipients in their offices in Africa, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States within the first quarter of 2022.

