Wizkid, Davido win Africa’s Most Famous Musician in the Diaspora, Nigerian Artist of the Year Award 2021…Nigeria’s FELA Kuti, South Africa’s Lucky Dube, Ghana’s Amakye Dede (Iron boy) immortalised into Africa Hall of FAME honor

*Fredrick Leonard emerges Africa’s Best Actor of All Times

*Uju Okoli reigns as Best Nigerian Actress of the Year 2021

*Tributes pour in for Nigeria’s Showbiz pen prince, Groove master Peter Thomas

*BY Editorial Board & Naija Standard Newspaper Center for Investigative Journalism

IT’S been a daily celebration all the way for recipients of Naija Standard Newspaper 10th year media anniversary, even without their slightest knowledge. The recipients’ achievements in various walks of life, integrity, dedication to work and honesty were all collectively considered by our Editorial Board and members of Naija Standard Newspaper Center for Investigative Journalism to determine those who merit these envious plaques as a mark of honor for their service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire black race. Top on the entertainment category, ‘WIZKID’, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun whose latest hit single ‘Essence’ featuring ‘Tems’ has become a flagship song on most American radio stations, won Africa’s Most Famous Musician in the Diaspora 2021, while David Adedeji Adeleke, a.k.a ‘Davido’ shines as Nigerian Artist of the Year.

Wizkid won this honor having defeated Burna Boy, Timaya, Tuface, P-Square (Nigeria), Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy; Reggie Rockstone (Ghana), Soul fresh, Tito Gee (Liberia), Malika Zarra (Morocco) in a keenly contested readers’ choice category which lasted for four months. Davido brings honor to Nigeria when he outsmarted Tinny, D-black, Okyeama kwame; Becca, Efya (Ghana), Takun J, Sundaygar Dearboy, Fatu Gayflor (Liberia), Hassan Hakmoun (Morocco). Wizkid received 950, 000 votes, Davido cornered 920,000 votes in various categories, as other African musicians received less than 200, 000 votes.

Meanwhile, honor has been bestowed on some African music icons as their names have been officially entered into Africa Hall of FAME honor due to their unparalleled contribution into African Music Industry. King of Afrobeat, Nigeria’s own Fela Anikulapo Kuti, velvet-voiced Lucky Dube from South Africa and energetic ‘Iron boy-Ghana’s Amakye Dede have had their names entered into rolls of immortality, as they have been accorded the honor for life.

Fredrick Leonard emerges Africa’s Best Actor of All Times & Uju Okoli reigns as Best Nigerian Actress of the Year 2021

The award committee members took time out to consider a list of entries representing actors/actresses in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon. These movie personalities are: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot; Jim Iyke, Mike Ezuruonye, Ramsey Nouah (Nigeria), Majid Michel, Van Viker, John Domelu; Chris Attoh, Yvonne Nelson; Jackie Appiah (Ghana) and Epule Jeffrey, Vugar Samson Vibimi (Cameroon).

At the end of the pain-staking readers’ vote selection, Nigeria’s Fredrick Leonard tower high above everyone else with 120,000 votes to win Africa’s Best Actor of All Times and Uju Okoli, a versatile Nollywood actress had 100,000 votes to emerge Best Nigerian Actress of the Year 2021.

Going by the surging challenge of Covid-19 Omicron virus, the award committee unanimously agreed to put solid machinery in motion and ensure these enviable awards are physically presented to these recipients in their offices in Africa, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States within the first quarter of 2022.

Tributes pour in for Nigeria’s Showbiz pen prince, Groove master Peter Thomas

Since the death of one of Nigeria’s most famous showbiz prince, Peter Thomas, better known as ‘Groovemaster’ hit the social media few days ago, tributes and remarkable words of appreciation have been pouring in from musicians, journalists, public office holders whose ingenuity lifestyle of the deceased positively touched their lives. Groovemaster, who died in his sleep, spent the majority of his media career in the following celebrity weekly magazines: Today’s Choice, FAME, Global Excellence.

May his soul rest in peace…

