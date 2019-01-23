NATIONWIDE SECURITY ALERT:

‘ISIS West Africa, Boko Haram have concluded plans to disrupt Nigeria’s 2019 presidential elections’-United States Embassy

* ‘We have intelligence reports ISISWA, Boko Haram will be conducting attacks on Nigerian Security, Infrastructure’

* Militants groups will be striking at places of gathering as markets, hotels and malls

*No specific threat information to the U.S. Embassy, warns U.S citizens to follow personal security precautions on a regular basis

* ‘U.S citizens in Nigeria should remember to follow personal security precautions on a regular basis. For citizens’ assistance, reach U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria +234 (9) 461-4328

+234 (9) 461-4000 (after hours) AbujaACS@state.gov U.S. Consulate Lagos, Nigeria

+234 (1) 460-3600, +234 (1) 460 3400 (after hours), LagosACS@state.gov, State Department – Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 1-202-501-4444′-U.S Government

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & TOLA OLUDARE/CHIEF DIPLOMATIC EDITOR, ABUJA

AS THE 2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN NIGERIA DRAWS NEAR, UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT HAVE RAISED THE ALARM THAT BASED ON THE INTELLIGENCE REPORT IN THEIR POSSESSION, there is an increase in ISIS propaganda videos specifically directed to Nigeria and the ongoing civil unrest in Borno state and the Northeast.

Shedding more lights into the havoc, a press statement on United States Embassy website some hours ago states that ISIS West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram have both stated they plan to disrupt the upcoming 2019 presidential elections by conducting attacks on Nigerian Security and infrastructure, as well as places of gathering such as markets, hotels, and malls.

The statement reads: “There is an increase in ISIS propaganda videos specifically directed to Nigeria and the ongoing civil unrest in Borno state and the Northeast. ISIS West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram have both stated they plan to disrupt the upcoming 2019 presidential elections by conducting attacks on Nigerian Security and infrastructure, as well as places of gathering such as markets, hotels, and malls.”

The United States Embassy said they are not under any threat within Nigeria during the election, but warns U.S. citizens in Nigeria to be very cautious, careful and follow personal security precautions on a regular basis., “While we have no specific threat information to the U.S. Embassy or within Nigeria during the election season, U.S. citizens in Nigeria should remember to follow personal security precautions on a regular basis.”

On actions Americans citizens can take in times of violence, United States government urges Americans to expect additional police and military checkpoints and possible road blocks throughout the country, they should follow the underlisted precautions:

Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Nigerian visa, if needed

Exercise caution when walking or driving at night

Review travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep a low profile

Stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs

Review your personal security plans

Monitor local media for updates

Review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria .

On the assistance that is available to them, the Americans are directed to reach United States Government through: “U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria, +234 (9) 461-4328

+234 (9) 461-4000 (after hours), AbujaACS@state.gov, U.S. Consulate Lagos, Nigeria

+234 (1) 460-3600, +234 (1) 460 3400 (after hours)

LagosACS@state.gov, State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 1-202-501-4444, Nigeria Country Information and the Travel Advisory for Nigeria, Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.”