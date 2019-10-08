New Development inside DSS:

‘I Will Not Eat any FOOD from Nigeria’s State Service, I don’t want to be Poisoned, Only meal from my people will I eat’-defiant OMOYELE SOWORE speaks from detention

…Renew calls for Unconditional and Immediate release of #RevolutionNow protesters arrested

* Vows: ‘We will continue to fight against bad anti-people policies of Buhari’s govt’

* ‘I was dragged from my Hotel Room like a Criminal. I am in High Spirit since light will overcome darkness anyday’

* ‘The Take-it-back-movement has been granted permission to deliver food on a daily basis to Sowore in detention’- Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, Take-it-back spokesperson

BY TOLULOPE ADEBAMI/SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, ABUJA

OMOYELE SOWORE, PUBLISHER OF SAHARA REPORTER AND CONVENER OF #REVOLUTIONNOW HAS CRITICIZED ALLEGED MOVES BY NIGERIA’S STATE SECURITY SERVICE, DSS, TO POISON HIM THROUGH FOOD INSIDE DETENTION AS HE VOWED NEVER TO EAT OR TOUCH ANY FOOD MADE AVAILABLE BY THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. He’d rather prefer to proceed on hunger strike, only ready to eat the meal provided by his comrades from ‘Take-it-back-movement’

This former presidential candidate has called for the release of RevolutionNow protesters who were arrested by security agents during demonstrations on Monday, August 5, 2019. Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, August 3 for calling for nationwide protests against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The activist has accused the current government of badly managing the affairs of the country and called on Nigerians to reject the wickedness of the establishment.

After the DSS picked him up on Saturday, the agency accused him of threatening the harmony of the nation by plotting to overthrow a democratically-elected government. Despite the warnings of security agencies against the protests, many staged demonstrations in a few states in the country on Monday, leading to a crackdown that involved many arrests in Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Cross River.

When he was allowed to meet with members of the Take It Back Movement late on Monday, a defiant Sowore called for the release of those arrested, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

“I join others in demanding for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested by the police on Monday,” he said.

The activist turned politician said he was bothered by the crackdown on Nigerians who were merely expressing their civil rights through peaceful protests.

Even though he noted that he was being treated well in detention, he has refused to eat meals given to him by the DSS.

Take-It-Back spokesperson, Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, said the movement has been granted permission to deliver food on a daily basis to the detainee who she said remained in high spirits.

In its condemnation of the RevolutionNow protests, the presidency said only an electoral process determines a change of government, not a forceful overthrow.

Buhari won re-election in the February presidential election in which Sowore contested and performed woefully. Many Nigerians have condemned his arrest and called for his release from detention. Prominent Nigerians have condemned the Buhari administration on this matter including: Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, and former presidential candidates, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Atiku Abubakar.

Onamusi-Kpiasi said the Take It Back movement will continue to agitate for Sowore’s release as well as that of its other comrades whose voices the “oppressive regime” has tried to silence.