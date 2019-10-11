Nigeria-British Hollywood actor, CHRIS OBI OGUGUA Arrested for Sexual Assault, Rape in Britain…denies accusation

*Taken into custody at London Heathrow Airport after flying in from Los Angeles

*Total of six different women lodged formal complaints against him

BY AHMED RILWAN/ENTERTAINMENT Correspondent, UK

THIS IS NOT THE BEST TIME FOR BRITISH BORN STAR ACTOR WITH A NIGERIAN HERITAGE, CHRIS OBI OGUGUA, who has been accused by six female students of sexual assault and rape, even though the actor denies any wrong doings. Somehow, his movie career seems affected by this allegation which is presently threatening his career.

STAR TREK actor Chris Obi has denied any wrongdoing after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and rape. The actor, who starred in the popular sci-fi film as a ‘Klingon’, was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault of six female students, reports The Sun. It is alleged the drama coach assaulted the women as he gave them private lessons at his home.

A total of six different women have lodged formal complaints against Obi, 51, whose acting credits include an array of films, TV shows and stage plays.

The Hollywood-based star was taken into custody at London Heathrow Airport after flying in from Los Angeles, according to The Sun. The actor, whose real name is Christopher Ogugua, was released on bail pending further investigation. It has been reported he denies all wrongdoing and strongly refutes the allegations.

The allegations against the movie star, who starred in Doctor Who and Amazon Prime series, American Goods, were made by six female students regarding acts that allegedly occurred in Obi’s west London home in the Notting Hill area of the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The allegations have been made by six female complainants and relate to separate incidents that allegedly took place at an address in the Notting Hill area.”

Obi graduated from drama school in 2001 before making his stage debut in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

He has also turned his hand to directing. He directed a film called Perfect, starring Tom Hardy, Bond girls Gemma Arterton and Poppy Delevingne, who is the sister of model Cara. Obi has also worked as an artistic director.

He did a stint in the role at Actor in Session drama school, based at Kensington and Chelsea College. The Sun reports the claims made against Obi do not relate to any work he did at the Actor in Session drama school. The allegations only relate to private drama lessons Obi arranged with aspiring actors, mainly women in their early 20s, at his home in Notting Hill.

Obi was born in London to an Igbo father. He studied at the Drama Centre London and later trained students at Actor in Session, where he serves as Artistic Director.