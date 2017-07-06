Nigeria Police promote hardworking officers into new Ranks in Lagos…AIG Zone 2, Lagos Police Commissioner hand out decoration

*AIG Taiwo Lakanu storms Lagos Police Command to intensify training on Fire Arms’ usage, respect for Human Rights

BY NAOMI BELLO/CRIME REPORTER, LAGOS

TO APPRECIATE MEN AND WOMEN OF NIGERIA POLICE FORCE (NPF) serving the country meticulously, especially ensuring peace, law and order in Lagos state, the following Nigerian police officers were officially promoted, decorated in their news ranks by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Adamu Ibrahim and Lagos Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni.

The promoted officers are -Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edgal Imohimi to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), CSP Hope Okafor to

ACP, CSP Muyideen Obe to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), CSP Bunmi Ogedengbe to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), CSP Lawal Adebowale to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two others.

In a related development, AIG Taiwo Lakanu has arrived at the Lagos Police Command on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police to intensify training on the use of firearms and respect for human rights especially for policemen in Lagos .

According to PPRO Famous-Cole, Taiwo’s tour to various police commands is another selfless approach in bringing police closer to the people whom they have vowed to serve and protect.