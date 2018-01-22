CONTESTING FOR PARKER, TARRANT, NW Dallas Counties:

NIGERIAN-American Foremost Educator, DR. FEYI OBAMEHINTI Competes for TEXAS State Board of Education District 11…WON Teacher of the Year Award in Irving and DFW Teacher of the Year at Texas Virtual Academy

*HAD Bachelors Degree in Microbiology from University of Texas at Arlington, Masters in Education from Peru State College, Doctorate Degree in Education from Texas A&M University at College Station

*Earlier worked as a former Texas State Advisory Committee member on United States Civil Rights Commission, understands the importance of engagement, input and conservative solutions, Possess over 20 years of experience in Educational field

* Reigns as former public School Teacher, Central Administrator, Service Center consultant

* Offers Education Consultancy for State, Federal Agencies regarding Grant Reviews, Instructional Practices and Program Evaluations

* Appointed on Review Panel for Texas 2013 Presidential Awards of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

*Author of Famous Books: ‘The Cooperative Teacher Handbook’, ‘Incorporating Science Apps in Grades 6-12’, ‘The Values of Immigrant Students on Citizenship as a Trait of Character Education’, and co-author of ‘The Minority Homeschooler’s Guide and Texas Refugee Student Framework’

SHE IS HIGHLY CELEBRATED IN TEXAS, United States as a leading educator. Extremely very brilliant, godly and passionate for her service, empowerment and equipping of educators, students and parents alike. DR. FEYI OBAMEHINTI is an outstanding Nigerian-American who is firmly committed to her Christian service as a minister of the gospel for her honesty, ability to create strategic partnerships at the local, state and national levels for quality education in United States.

This cerebral and soft-spoken academic icon with Bachelors Degree in Microbiology from University of Texas at Arlington, Masters in Education from Peru State College, Doctorate Degree in Education from Texas A&M University at College Station had her eyes set for Texas State Board of Education District 11, covers counties as: Parker, Tarrant and far NW Dallas. She can be voted for

With over 20 years of experience in the educational field, on January 18, 2018 at 9:30am, she outlined 10 major points why she is the best fit for this enviable education position. On her Facebook page, she stated these convincing issues as:

” Conviction of calling to service as a minister of the gospel of Christ and commitment to empower and equip all stakeholders in education sector. New strong conservative voice in district 11 that believes in governance in alignment with values. This type of service is only possible when there are congruency and consistency of values and responsibilities.

” Consultancy experience for state and federal agencies in the areas of grant reviews and program evaluations, Understand the importance of strategic partnerships at the local, state and national levels for quality education, Consistency in excellent track record in the educational field. She is known for her service, empowerment and equipping of educators, students and parents.

“Candor and commitment working with all stakeholders. As a former Texas State Advisory Committee member on the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, she understands the importance of engagement, input and conservative solutions.

# 5 Reason to vote for Dr. Feyi Obamehinti for SBOE 11 is her experience reviewing instructional materials for Texas Education Agency. She was appointed as a reviewer for Proclamation 2010 and Proclamation 2018.

“Expertise in curriculum standards, knowing fully well that proper know how and skill to set curriculum standards yield results, Brings experience and education of designing and writing curriculum not just for her own children (now adults) but for many children across the nation.”

Obamehinti states that one of her educational leverages is being a former public school teacher, central administrator and service center consultant; who is in the trenches of teaching and learning on a weekly basis training educators in best practices.

Certainly, she stands out being a candidate that understands the “what, why and how” of parents needs. As homeschooling parents for eleven years, Obamehinti not only taught their own children but provided local and statewide support to minority homeschooling families. As parents of children that attended public schools, Dr. Feyi Obamehinti led and coordinated parent initiatives promoting parental involvement and engagement.

Her candidacy for SBOE District 11, covering Parker, Tarrant & far NW Dallas Counties is fully being supported, honored proudly with an endorsement of Texas Home School Coalition-the only authority in Texas on everything homeschooling. You may kindly cast your vote for her @VoteFeyi4SBOE11

On her career, having spent over 20 years of experience in the educational field, her career spans teaching experiences in elementary, middle school, high school, undergraduate and graduate levels. Her earlier teaching career was in inner city public schools where she excelled in working with underprivileged students, with passion for student achievement expanded to empowering and equipping educators at all stages of their practice.

Obamehinti is a regular consultant for state and federal agencies in areas of grant reviews, instructional practices and program evaluations. She is highly sought after for strategic partnerships at the local, state and national levels. She is the author of several famous books as ‘The Cooperative Teacher Handbook’, ‘Incorporating Science Apps in Grades 6-12’, and ‘The Values of Immigrant Students on Citizenship as a Trait of Character Education’; a co-author of ‘The Minority Homeschooler’s Guide’ and ‘Texas Refugee Student Framework’.

This charismatic, happily married woman is an epitome of excellence in education, nominated for the 2007 Teacher of the Year Award in Irving and DFW Teacher of the Year at Texas Virtual Academy. A dynamic international trainer and speaker, Feyi utilizes her expertise in providing leadership and promoting best practices in teaching and learning. In 2010, Dr. Feyi Obamehinti was appointed to the Texas Education Agency State Review for English Language Proficiency Standards to review the Teacher Edition for Proclamation 2010.

In 2013, she was appointed to the review panel for the Texas 2013 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). Furthermore, Obamehinti is a 2011 Barbara Bush Fellowship Award recipient, a research award that promotes literacy among disadvantaged populations.

For the records, she obtained a B.S. in Microbiology from University of Texas at Arlington, a M.S. in Education from Peru State College and a doctorate in education from Texas A&M University at College Station.

Obamehinti of Ravir LLC, Keller, Texas was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Obamehinti, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

She once said: “As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation. Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Feyi loves to spend time with her handsome husband of twenty three years, lovely adult daughters and fun friends. She enjoys traveling, cooking menus from different countries and learning about other cultures. Those that know Feyi personally will tell you she is a lighthouse of joy to be around with a bubbling personality that radiates her love of life. She has a deep passion for God and people. She is a life long learner, an alumna doctoral graduate from Texas A & M University and a 2011-2012 recipient of the distinguished Barbara Bush Fellowship. Feyi and her husband (Johnson) homeschooled their three daughters for eleven years before they began the International Baccalaureate program.