Nigerian Born BRITISH Fugitive, BAYO AWONORIN Arrested in USA hideout over £12m money laundering…Most Wanted Fraudster name appeared in National Crime Agency list

*Extradited to United Kingdom for prosecution

*Earlier Arrested, Jumped Bail, Fled Britain for fear of apprehension

*44 year old Nigerian remanded in custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE’S A NIGERIAN Born Naturalized British, BAYO AWONORIN who lives on a fast lane-a life of crime since 2012 when he allegedly laundered £12million of innocent Britons have finally been arrested to face music for his crime against humanity.

Bayo, a man who appeared in the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted fraudsters’ appeal has appeared in court after being extradited from the United States of America where he was hiding.

According to British broadcasting Corporation, ( BBC) Bayo was arrested in Maryland and charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder money. He was originally arrested in 2012 as part of an alleged £12m money laundering investigation involving public bodies. But he later fled the country while on bail, Lincolnshire Police said.

The 44-year-old was on Friday remanded in custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 15 October. Awonorin faces two charges of conspiring with others to defraud public institutions and to convert criminal property. Both offences are alleged to have occurred between 1 January 2011 and 31 July 2012. The alleged fraud targeted public bodies including the States of Guernsey Government, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Middlesbrough Council and Derby University.

Awonorin, previously from Bexley, London, had been the subject of a BBC Crimewatch appeal and the National Crime Agency’s 10 most wanted fraudster’s campaign in 2016. Lincolnshire Police said he had been a wanted man since 2013 in connection with an investigation called Operation Tarlac. He was traced by officers from the Economic Crime Unit to the US and later extradited, the force added.