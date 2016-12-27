Nigerian born Ugo Nwaokoro Shines as Deputy Mayor in City of Newark…Provide Immigrants’ Assistance, Lead in International Relations & Diaspora Affairs

*PLUS How Mayor Ras Baraka creates office for Diaspora Communities, International Partners and Global Constituencies

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU IN NEW YORK

IN THE WHOLE of Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka is highly loved and respected for his positive-impact policies which the various communities have applauded since those economic policies have cohesively brought the people of different colors, ethnic backgrounds and religious varieties together. But Baraka’s Deputy, a Nigerian born African-American, Ugo Nwaokoro has been the invincible hand behind these lofty accomplishments.

Office of the Mayor in City of Newark situated along 920 Broad Street, especially the International Relations and Diaspora Affairs’ office is daily a beehive of activities, as Ugo leads the transformation ideology in New Jersey which has made these various tribes to live together by way of one-big-family.

Investigation by this correspondent confirmed that hardwork, honesty, open-communication, non-discrimination, genuine love and great mindset had been the hallmark of Deputy Mayor Ugo in arriving at this enviable height.

Ugo, a soft-spoken thinker, humble with utmost dedication to the good service of humanity with clear-directional lead by Mayor Baraka has ensured that Newark is home to more than 280,000 residents and a large international immigrant community.

The Mayor’s Office of International Relations and Diaspora Affairs (MOIRDA) was created to maintain a relationship with Newark’s diaspora communities, international partners and global constituencies.

Press statement on their website states: “Our office will expose Newark businesses to international communities, provide immigration assistance and educate international investors on the advantages of Newark. Our Office will help outside organizations from as close as East Orange to as far as South Africa connect with Newark’s residents. Our main goal is to teach and educate the citizens of Newark about the different cultures in our society.

“We encourage you to participate in our international events in Newark as we set our office as a platform of multicultural news information, Current Events and Constituents service base for immigrants. We will also work with local Employment agencies, Schools, Organizations, NGOs (Non-governmental organization), Unions, Local Government and Private or Public Entities.

Our goals are as follows:

* Build relationships with: Consulates, Foreign Diplomatic Offices, Congressmen, Senators, Chambers of commerce and International organizations