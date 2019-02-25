NIGERIAN Couple, YEMI AND ADE TAIWO: Face behind Payless African & Carribean Food Market in London…Imports Nigerian food and Fashion

*Introduce fresh vegetables, meats and spices from Africa into cuisine

*Their products come from Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Cameroon and the Congos

*Runs a thriving food, clothing branch in Payless African and Caribbean Food Market opened its at 875 Hamilton Rd, United Kingdom

BY TOLULOPE IMADE/FOOD & FASHION REPORTER, LONDON

THEY ARE NIGERIAN COUPLES, HIGHLY SKILLFUL YEMI AND ADE TAIWO are lovely couples so hardworking and industrious. They are the faces behind the success story of Payless African & Carribean Food Market at 875 Hamilton Rd, United Kingdom. They formerly lived in Ontario, Canada recently.

They are bringing the foods and flavors of Africa into London consistently for two years. These African communities pride themselves on preparing traditional fare with vegetables, meats and spices from their home country, something a local food market in London, will hardly supply.

Payless African and Caribbean Food Market opened its doors at 875 Hamilton Rd. nearly two years ago, answering the call from local friends and family for ingredients from home. Earlier, the couple were living in Caledon, Ontario.

In the words of the wife of Yemi, a co-owner, Ade Taiwo said: “We saw a need here and I began to persuade my husband to drop his construction work and open an African market,” said Ade Taiwo, co-owner of Payless African and Caribbean Food Market. Eventually he agreed and we moved to London.”



Ade was the first of the Taiwo family to arrive in Canada from Nigeria in 2006. Her husband Yemi and their four children followed in 2009, first settling in Brampton. The family then moved to Caledon for a time before calling London home in 2017.

They spent a number of weekends traveling between Caledon and London to find a place to live and scout out a store location. Payless Market opened its doors in April, 2017.

“All of our products are sourced from Africa,” said Ade. “They’re either shipped in by us, or by other African business owners who bring stuff from Africa.”

The store imports grains, vegetables, meats and spices from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Cameroon and the Congos. Yemi travels abroad to import many of the products himself.

“Sometimes people come to the store and they are amazed to find what they last ate when they were back home,” said Ade.

The couple have plans to expand their business to include another location in London in the coming months, and possibly open other locations outside the city.