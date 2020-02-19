Nigerian Detainee in American Jail, ANTHONY OLUSEYE AKINYEMI Strangulates self inside ICE Custody within 24hours…Pronounced deceased after been found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

A NIGERIAN, ANTHONY OLUSEYE AKINYEMI who came lawfully to United States on a non-immigrant visa in December 2017, but failed to comply with the terms of his admission after he was earlier caught and arrested for sexual abuse of a minor. That was when the U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer against him.

Akinyemi passed away recently while being detained in the Worcester County Jail.Around 5:30 a.m. Less than two months ago. The 56-year-old was pronounced deceased after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail. Facility staff and emergency personnel attempted to revive Akinyemi but were unsuccessful.

The preliminary cause of death appears to be self-strangulation, according to an ICE release on the incident. However, the investigation remains open. Akinyemi had been in ICE custody for less than 24 hours at the time of his death, according to the release.

For the records, Akinyemi entered ICE custody on December 20, one day after he was convicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court for a sex offense and assault. ICE had previously lodged an immigration detainer against Akinyemi last July pursuant to his arrest for the sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the release, Akinyemi entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in December 2017, but had failed to comply with the terms of his admission. At the time of his death in the Worcester County Jail on December 20, Akinyemi was in removal proceedings before federal immigration courts.

Consistent with ICE protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about Akinyemi’s death including the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. In addition, ICE has notified the Nigerian consulate and Akinyemi’s next of kin. The agency’s comprehensive review will be conducted by ICE senior leadership to include Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor.

ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all of those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive, agency-wide review of the incident as it does in all such cases, according to the release. Fatalities in ICE custody are exceedingly rare statistically and occur at a fraction of the national average for the detained population in the U.S., according to the release.