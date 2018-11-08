NIGERIAN JOURNALISM AT ITS BEST:

The WORLD Celebrates NIGERIA MEDIA NITE OUT Award September 23

…Celebrities, foreign media chiefs, diplomatic communities identify with event

*Theme: ‘Role of Media in Ensuring Credible Elections and Maintenance of Good Governance’

* “We will be re-writing Nigeria’s media history through this epoch-making event”-Sola Olugbenro, boss of Solkem Entertainment

BY IFEOMA OBELU/MEDIA REPORTER, LAGOS

COME SEPTEMBER 23, 2018 at Lagos Airport Hotel, Nigerians, members of Western media, diplomatic communities will be converging to celebrate the best of Nigerian journalism in various categories as a way of identifying some of the outstanding reporters in the country, who by all standards are on top of their careers.

The event is Nigeria Media nite out award, MNA which started over a decade ago. Organisers of NMA have announced that all is now finally set for the 12th edition of the award.

The organizers have received confirmation from media moguls and renowned personalities in the foreign media circles, not forgetting great performances by some of Nigerian top musicians, comedians to add spice to the ceremony.

According to Sola Olugbenro, the boss of Solkem Entertainment, the brain behind this octane event, “The event is gradually gathering momentum and attracting rave attention from the socio-economic sectors of the country. We will be re-writing Nigeria’s media history through this epoch-making event.”

The all-embracing media practitioners’ event is designed to recognise excellence and achievements by media practitioners (print, electronic/social media).