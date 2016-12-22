Nigeria’s Most Wanted Criminals in Australia Arrested…For Importing $16million Drugs from Mexico

BY BIBI OSIYEMI/REPORTER IN MELBOURNE

THEY are Nigerians, living on a fast lane. They live ‘big’, give people around their neighbourhood a false impression that they are are very wealthy, giving their high-taste lifestyle, expensive cars that litter their car-parks and luxurious homes.

As been said in Africa: “Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner,” the lid behind the dirty business deals of these three Nigerians now seeing as Drug Czars in Australia were laid bare when Australian security agents received some classified information regarding the criminal activities of these Nigerians who specialize in drug across borders.

A trap was set for these Nigerians: Okechukwu Ibela, 41 years, Emmanuel Ayooade, 45 years and Justin Ukalanu, 49years and their latest Methamphetamine hidden inside 180 Glue Tins’ shipments from Mexico was confiscated. Australian security detectives found this import of over $15million Drugs into Australia as criminal.

In a reported press statement, Australian Federal Police said: “We found Methamphetamine inside Glue Tins. These are drugs found mixed in 180 tins of Industrial Glue. Three Nigerian men have been charged after they allegedly tried to import more than $15 million worth of methamphetamine by hiding it in tins of glue.

“The drug was found mixed in 180 tins of industrial glue that came in three shipments from Mexico in October. The shipments which were equivalent to around 180 litres of methamphetamine, had an estimated street value of $15.6 million.”

Further investigations led to police raids on three properties across Sydney belonging to these Nigerians on Thursday, in Auburn, Pendle Hill and Miranda. Two of the men appeared before Sydney Central Local Court on Friday on a string of drug-related offences, while the third man will appear before court at a later date.