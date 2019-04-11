Nigerian Politician, PETER OBI headlines News Express Anniversary 7th Lecture… keynote speakers/ eminent Lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Legal cum Development Expert, Barrister Bashir Maidugu confirm attendance, ceremony holds Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Main Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos

BY CHINEDU AMAECHI/STAFF WRITER, ABUJA

RIDING ON THE ANNUAL SUCCESS OF ITS ONLINE PUBLICATION IN NIGERIA, ISAAC UMUNNA, AN AWARD-WINING PUBLISHER of News Express publication has rolled out the red carpet in celebration of the media outfit’s 7 year Anniversary of informing, educating and entertaining Nigerians from various aspects of life. The event holds on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Main Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a Press release issued by Umunna, he stated that the former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 polls, Mr. Peter Obi, will headline the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture.

His words: “We are pleased to announce His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, as the Special Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker at the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture holding on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Main Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

“A man of great ideas and a globally sought-after speaker, Mr. Obi will lead the array of experts who will tackle the Lecture theme, “Getting Nigeria Out of the Woods – A New Thinking”, from various perspectives.”

This soft-spoken publisher announced the keynote speakers to include eminent Lawyer and celebrated Activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN; and Legal cum Development Expert, Barrister Bashir Maidugu, a former National Legal Adviser of PDP.

In his further appreciation, he said: “We are grateful to these distinguished men of ideas for accepting to dissect Nigeria’s economic cum developmental challenges and propose the way out, during the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture.

“As was the case with previous years’ editions, the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture will attract top government functionaries, industry and religious leaders, professional groups and diverse sectorial leaders, among others. It is a spectacular programme that commands public attention with organisers creating hype pre-event, during and post events both in the traditional and new media. It will also be streamed live to a global audience and broadcast on News Express Digital TV.”

The statement identified past speakers at the News Express Anniversary Lecture to include Special Adviser To The President On Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Managing Director Hadiza Bala Usman; and ‘Africa’s Bill Gates’, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Technologies Ltd and Konga.

News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.