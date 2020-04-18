NIGERIANS MOURN!

Mallam ABBA KYARI, Nigeria President’s Chief of Staff dies of deadly COVID-19…test positive to Coronavirus, continuously received medial treatment till he passed on

* Remains arrived in Abuja Saturday morning from Lagos

* Buried at Gudu cemetery Abuja after funeral prayers at his residence

* BY OLUCHI ROBERT/REPORTER, ABUJA

THE CHIEF OF STAFF TO NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT, MALLAM ABBA KYARI passed on late yesterday, Friday, April 17, 2020 to the cold hands of death after he tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had received medical treatment.

Kyari was laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery Abuja on 18th April 2020. Confirming this development, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said: “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19. May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Also the remains of the late Chief of Staff to the President arrived in Abuja Saturday morning from Lagos, and have been buried at Gudu cemetery after funeral prayers at his residence. As advised by the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on social distancing, the burial marks the end of all ceremonies and there will be no condolence visits to family and the Presidency.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity) aid: “Well-wishers and all other Nigerians are instead advised to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Staff.



A condolence register will be opened at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from Sunday for those who are able to use the window permitted for movement by the FCT administration.”

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



