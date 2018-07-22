Nigeria’s ex-Finance Minister, NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA Reigns as Board Member of Twitter…Named alongside American lawyer Robert Zoellick

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

IT IS PARTY TIME AT TWITTER HEADQUARTERS in San Francisco, California, United States as Nigeria’s former finance minister has been appointed into the Board membership of Twitter where she is expected to bring all her wealth of experience into effect.

This former senior World Bank official was named alongside American lawyer Robert Zoellick to the social media platform’s board, the company announced Thursday.

Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the appointment and said she looked forward to leveraging the platform to drive conversations on global issues.

Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the appointment and said she looked forward to leveraging the platform to drive conversations on global issues. Harvard-educated economist Okonjo-Iweala has around 860,000 Twitter followers and hardly engages on the platform, they said.

But Zoellick, a former World Bank president, joined the social platform February and has not sent out any tweet. The company’s co-founder Jack Dorsey defended the decision saying while many use the platform to drive conversations, the company was open to fresh perspectives from new users.

“We get critiques about how active board members look on Twitter. Lots of ways to use the service effectively. Some folks use it only to see what’s happening!? On us to make it valuable to join the conversation. But we also benefit from folks new to Twitter: fresh perspectives,” he said in a tweet.

Twitter has over 336 million users and is gaining widespread popularity among Africans who use it to amplify their concerns and create online communities. Like Black Twitter, Kenyans on the platform are vocal and even have their own hashtag:KOT.

For easy penetration in Africa, Twitter recently recognized posting in Swahili, as one of its East Africa’s most common languages. Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as “tweets”.