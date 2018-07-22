NIGERIA’S former INSPECTOR GENERAL OF Police, IBRAHIM COOMASSIE is Dead…Sardauna of Katsina died at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment

* ‘My brother his truly DEAD’-Ahmad Muntaqa Coomasie, deceased brother

BY KAREEM IBRAHIM/CRIME REPORTER

THE FAMILY OF COOMASIE IN KATSINA ARE PRESENTLY MOURNING the passage of their most famous brother, IBRAHIM COOMASSIE who was once Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police. Though he had been having serious issues with his health until it nose-dived recently.

The death of the former police boss was announced in a tweet on Thursday, July 19, by Saleh Shehu Ashaka, a journalist who works with the VOA.

There are reports that Coomassie who was the Sardauna of Katsina died at the General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment. His brother, Ahmad Muntaqa Coomasie, confirmed that he died in Katsina.

