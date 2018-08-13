NIGERIA’S Music Superstar, DAVIDO wins BET Awards in America

…Tell celebrities inside Microsoft Theatre venue ‘Come to Africa, eat the Food’

*Celebrated as Best International Act in the world in 2018

*Condoles Afropop star, D’Banj on death of his 13month-old son by the pool side

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

DAVID ADELEKE, otherwise called ‘D’Banj’ on the music stage has won the prestigious honor as ‘BET Best International Act in the world in 2018’ in Los Angeles, United States of America, where he defeated five other music contestants from across the globe.

The ceremony which was beamed live to million of audience around the world picked up his trophy, as he urged the audience to come to Africa and collaborate with African artists.

“I’m telling you guys, y’all come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes.” the enthusiastic singer, whose hits include ‘If’ and ‘Fia. My continent has been so blessed to influence other cultures. Let’s collaborate everybody.”

Among the artists Davido beats include Nigerian popstar Tiwa Savage, UK’s Stormzy and DR Congo’s Fally Ipupa to win the coveted award. Davido also picked up the award in 2014.

Highpoint of the event was during his acceptance speech, the 25 year old musician, paid tribute to the son of Afropop star D’banj who died in a drowning incident over the weekend.

The annual BET Awards celebrates the best in music, movies and sports