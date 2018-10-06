NIGERIA’S REGGAE LEGEND LAST INTERVIEW IN AMERICA:

‘My DREAM is to Play on same stage with STEPHEN MARLEY, a Multiple Grammy Award Winner’-Ras Kimono, Rub-A-Dub Master

…’I have been working on a better Music Record deal in New York and Texas

*Stages Music Concerts in Maryland, Atlanta, Massachusetts and New Port Richey Florida, Explains View of His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie as a RASTAMAN

* Receives Standing OVATION from African-Americans, Eulogized as one of Africa’s Evergreen Music Legends

*Why PMAN can no longer organise Nigeria Music AWARD

*HOW he continually use MUSIC to speak against Suppression, Injustice of the Government against the Masses

The Editorial Board and Management of Naija Standard Newspaper are very sad on the sudden demise of one of Africa’s top reggae icons, Nigeria’s Rub-A-Dub Master, Ukeleke Onwubya, popularly known as RAS KIMONO, as he died in a Lagos hospital on today, Sunday after battling a brief illness.

It is on record that when this Nigerian musician visited United States by July to September 2017 (last year), we are the only international online news medium that conducted an Exclusive Interview with him, parts of which published same time last year. As a tribute to Kimono, we hereby run the full interview of every issues he discussed with us.

Kimono has won many awards, performed in several shows worldwide being a familiar face in most homes of African-Americans in United States. In this interactive chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/UNITED STATES for Naija Standard Newspaper, the ‘Under Pressure’ music maker talked about his rise to stardom, great music concerts in America, plans to source for better Record label deal in United States, intention to play with Bob Marley’s son on same stage and why he remains Nigeria’s greatest reggae legend of all times

Q: We heard you intend to play in Stephen Marley’s Music Concert, titled ‘LIVE Reggae Sumfest’ in Jamaica?

A: I am doing all I can to reach out to Stephen Marley’s publicist and manager, so I can be featured to perform on same stage with him. That is the dream of every musician playing a particular brand of music. That will be the zenith of my career. I have performed in big music shows all over the world, but I have not had the rare privilege of playing same stage with Bob Marley’s band. The show organizers know my worth. But based on my constant discussion with them, I was told all the details, logistics of the concert had been concluded already. The show was designed to celebrate the 25th Edition of Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay Jamaica.

Q: For over three decades, you have been King of Reggae music in Nigeria. Can we still claim that in this 2017, you are still Nigeria’s Greatest Reggae Icon?

No doubt about it because none of my contemporaries has equaled my music feet till date…

Q: Every of your music are loved by Nigerians, Africans and African-Americans. What are the secrets of your music success?

Just give the people what they want and as simple as possible by not making your music so complicated.

Q: Most Nigerians know you as Rub-a-Dub Master, do you still maintain this title?

Yes of course that is what the people call me.

Q: How can we use music to preach against injustice, corruption, societal ills, bad leadership and inflation in any country?

That is what I do by using music to speak out against the suppression and injustice of the Government against the people.

Q: Can you take us through your latest music single that is almost set for release?

Yes, I am dropping a new single by next month (October 2017) after many years of hiatus from the music scene. The new single is titled “Blessed Africa” already and will be released digitally by my former record label, Premier Records Limited. This is because I am yet to conclude my Record label deal here in America as earlier explained to you.

Q: Kimono, kindly tell us the success story of your music concerts, tour and performances here in America

I have played a lot of shows here in America some were huge successes and some were flops that is the way the shows-bizness goes.

Q: Majority of Reggae faithfuls believe in Haile Sellasie and Jah Rastafari. Do you also believe same?

As a Rastaman you must see His Imperial Majesty Haile Sellasie as one thing on earth because His name is Rastafari and you can not bear someones name without recognizing him.

Q: Can you let us into how and why your reggae music cut across every ages?

It is because my music deal with issues of today that worries people both young and the elderly people.

Q: How do you get music inspiration?

My music inspiration is influenced by my environment, reading my Bible and some black history books…

Q: Why do you think Nigeria Music AWARD, NMA, once glorious to reward deserving musicians no longer hold?

When trouble and problems enter PMAN that is when the cookies crumbled and no more Nigeria Music AWARD.

Q: Finally, give us full details of your music concert program here in America

I have done many music shows in United States before now. I have performed in Maryland, played in Atlanta, performed in Massachusetts and the last was in New Port Richey Florida…it was celebration non stop, as they all love my music. I am happy rebranding NIGERIA using music as a vehicle in the international community.