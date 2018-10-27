NIGERIA’S Richest Businessman, ALIKO DANGOTE Reigns as Sixth Most Charitable Person in the World…Honored by British based Richtopia-a digital periodical that covers business, economics and financial news

*President of Dangote Group of Companies endowed his foundation to the tune of $1.25 billion

*Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and J.K. Rowlings occupied the first three positions while Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk were in the fourth and fifth position

* Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa was 11th on the list

BY FINNY ADEDUGBA/FINANCIAL REPORTER, UNITED KINGDOM

AS AT TODAY, NIGERIA’S RICHEST BUSINESSMAN, ALIKO DANGOTE is the sixth most charitable person of the world. He is said to follow after Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and J.K. Rowlings who occupied the first three positions while Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk were in the fourth and fifth position.

President of Dangote Group of Companies, Dangote, was recognised and highlighted by Richtopia, a digital periodical that covers business, economics and financial news, based in the United Kingdom (UK), yesterday as the richest man in Africa. He was also named the sixth most charitable man in the world. Dangote recently endowed his foundation to the tune of $1.25 billion.

Also Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) was 11th on the list and these two were the only Nigerians on the list. For the records, Dangote started his Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, in 1981 with a mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and well-being, promote quality education and broaden economic empowerment opportunities.

The Foundation was, however, incorporated in 1994 as a charity in Lagos, Nigeria. Twenty years later, it became the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa with the largest endowment by a single African donor. The primary focus of Aliko Dangote Foundation is health and nutrition, supported by wrap-around interventions in education, empowerment and humanitarian relief.

President of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, was recognised and highlighted by Richtopia, a digital periodical that covers business, economics and financial news, based in the United Kingdom (UK), yesterday as the richest man in Africa. He was also named the sixth most charitable man in the world. Dangote recently endowed his foundation to the tune of $1.25 billion.

Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and J.K. Rowlings occupied the first three positions while Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk were in the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Aside Dangote, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, was 11th on the list and these two were the only Nigerians on the list.

Aliko Dangote started his Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, in 1981 with a mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and well-being, promote quality education and broaden economic empowerment opportunities.

The Foundation was, however, incorporated in 1994 as a charity in Lagos, Nigeria. Twenty years later, it became the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa with the largest endowment by a single African donor.

The primary focus of Aliko Dangote Foundation is health and nutrition, supported by wrap-around interventions in education, empowerment and humanitarian relief.

Among many others, it would be recalled that the foundation gave out a whopping N2.5 billion, the same amount the Federal Government also donated for the purpose of ameliorating the sufferings of the flood victims during President Goodluck Jonathan era.

The Foundation, in line with its mandate to provide relief in times of disaster, spread its philanthropic works beyond the shores of Nigeria with a donation of $1 million to the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. The gesture was meant to support the government’s efforts in providing relief to the victims of the earthquakes that occurred in the country.

Also, Foundation also recently came to the aid of victims of the communal clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders and residents in Ile-Ife, Osun State.