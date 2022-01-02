Nigeria’s Telecom Czar, EMEKA OPARA appointed Vice President, Airtel Africa…supervises 14 African countries

*Resumes new position in Dubai-United Arab Emirates, takes charge of Corporate Communications and Company’s Social Responsibility

*Expected to lead Airtel team to develop strategies and execute activities in the management of media relations, social media communications, consumer affairs; internal communications, government relations and social investments

*Successfully transformed Airtel Nigeria with novel ideas for over 19 years, specialty in consistent communications practice spanning journalism, advertising, public relations; events, sponsorships and corporate social responsibility

*Had BA (Hons.) in Mass Communications at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, holds post-graduate Diploma in International Public Relations

*He’s an active member of International Public Relations Association, International Association of Business Communicators, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria

*“To all who supported me alongside the way as I journeyed in my career, I will forever be in debt of gratitude. All the glory goes to the Great Architect of the Universe”-Celebrant, OPARA

*BY ANTHONY AMAECHI/TELECOM EDITOR, Nigeria

FOR over 19 years, almost 25 years to be precise, this man has been the brain behind all the chains of success recorded by Airtel Nigeria. EMEKA OPARA is very creative, highly intelligent and focused on whatsoever he lays his hands upon. His consistency and hard work pays off, as he was promoted Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR for Airtel Africa. In his new role, he is entrusted with the responsibility of taking charge of the company’s Corporate Communications and Company’s Social Responsibility in 14 African countries.

Opara is expected to lead the Airtel Africa team to develop strategies and execute activities in the management of media relations, social media communications, consumer affairs; internal communications, government relations and social investments.

This telecom Czar successfully transformed Airtel Nigeria with novel ideas for decades with specialty in consistent communications practice spanning journalism, advertising, public relations; events, sponsorships and corporate social responsibility.

He is one of Nigeria’s leading experts in crisis communication, leadership transition and rebranding. He is reputed for managing the ownership and management crisis, seven leadership changes and six brand name changes in one of the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria.

As Vice President Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility, he leads the team that develops the strategies and executes various activities in the management of media relations, social media communications, consumer affairs, internal communications, government relations and social investments.

He has deep, high-level knowledge of the working of the local and international media, government and regulatory agencies and also maintains a wide network of contacts and friends in the media, social media, various state governments and the Federal Government as well as the Nigerian Parliament (the National Assembly).

He graduated with a BA (Hons.) top of his class in Mass Communications of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 and holds a post-graduate Diploma in International Public Relations. His career includes stint in Patine Communications (1991-1992); Candid Communications (1992-1992); Richland Communications (1992-1994); Cadbury Nigeria (1994-2002) and Airtel Nigeria (2002-2015).

He is an active member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA); International Association of Business Communicators (IABC); Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), he has attended numerous courses locally and internationally in Communications, Management and Leadership.

