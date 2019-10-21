NIGHT OF BLOODSHED IN LONDON:

Nigerian mother of-6-yr-old, SHAKIRA MERCEDES Stabbed to Death as a Peacemaker in Chalk Farm…begged assailant to spear her life to no avail

*Victim died in pool of blood before arrival of paramedics

* ‘Shakira was in the wrong place at the wring time’-Eye witness account

* Same day a British man in his 20’s with a shotgun killed himself in Sydenham, South London

* 35-year-old British woman arrested on suspicion of murder, being quizzed by cops in custody

* “Shakira is a 28 year old a mother. She’s got a six-year-old kid. As far as I know it was an argument she wasn’t really involved in. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It wasn’t gang-related, it wasn’t drug-related. She was a wonderful young lady, always happy. She’s got a lovely son and was just a normal mother”-Terry Ellis, representing Camden Against Violence

BY KIM OLADELE/CRIME CORRESPONDENT, reporting from London

SHAKIRA MERCEDES, IS A 28 YEAR OLD LAGOS GIRL, NATURALIZED BRITISH CITIZEN who migrated to London almost a decade ago in search of greener pasture. She had a 6-year old son for a British man who kept paying paying child-support fee on the child every month. This happy lady known in her neighborhood in London for always making peace and separating Nigerians, Africans whenever they are having quarrel was unlucky as she met her untimely death on the fateful day.

In North London, earlier that day, a man and woman died within just minutes of each other as the bloodshed raged on. Shakira was found stabbed in Chalk Farm at 11.13pm and died shortly before midnight. An eye witness account revealed that Shakira even pleaded with her British assailant to spare her life but it was to no avail.

The scenario was further confirmed by Terry Ellis, from the group Camden Against Violence, who said the stabbing victim (Shakira) regularly attended their events. “She’s a mother, she’s got a six-year-old kid. As far as I know it was an argument she wasn’t really involved in. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It wasn’t gang-related, it wasn’t drug-related. She was a wonderful young lady, always happy. She’s got a lovely son and was just a normal mother,” he said.

The eye witness confirmed that earlier the gruesome bloodbath started at 3.45pm yesterday when a man died after reportedly blasting himself with a shotgun in Sydenham, South London. Horrified bystanders watched on as the man, in his 20s, was surrounded by balaclava-clad men, saying: “He shot himself, he f****ing shot himself”.

“He came to shoot someone else, but he ended up shooting himself. The bullet bounced off a car window. You can see on the car window where the bullet bounced off it. After it happened, the boy he came to shoot stood there filming him,” added the eye witness.

Police said two other women were also found with stab wounds but their condition is not believed to be life-threatening. A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being quizzed by cops in custody. Less than a mile away, a man was shot in Kentish Town and pronounced dead at 12.10am this morning – with police launching a murder probe.

His next of kin are yet to be informed and no arrests have been made. Scotland Yard the two murders are not being linked. Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.