NO GAIN IN CRIME:

35 Year old Nigerian Kingpin, IZUCHUKWU EZIMOHA, alias ‘Izu-Ugali’ executed for Drug Trafficking in Indonesia…Lifeless Body returned to Nigeria, Buried in Mansion amidst tears

*Families, Friends attend funeral at his Ezimoha Compoud, Ezigbo village, Ihiala LGA of Anambra state

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & ILLA MOHAMMED, REPORTER, INDONESIA

HE’S A CRIMINAL. HE BUILT HIS CAREER ON THE WORLD OF DRUGS in Indonesia. At 35 years, Izuchukwu F. Ezimoha who pride himself ‘Izu-Ugali’ already built a huge mansion in his Ezigbo village, Ihiala LGA of Anambra state from the proceeds of the funds he made from the drug trade.

The alarming criminal activity of Ezimoha could no longer be tolerated, as he was arrested from his hideout, prosecuted and h found guilty by the court. ‘Izu-Ugali’ was executed for drug trafficking in Indonesia, his lifeless body returned and was laid to rest amidst tears by an eye witness account.

Ezimoha’s body was returned to Nigeria and buried in his mansion on Thursday, August 18. Families and friends attended the burial of Mr. Ezimoha at his compound; in Ezigbo village, Ihiala LGA of Anambra state.