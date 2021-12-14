NO Gain in Crime:

Haitian Police busts Six Nigerians for swallowing 1.76 kilograms of Cocaine

…handcuffed at Toussaint Louverture International Airport

*Suspects intercepted by agents of Anti-Narcotics Brigade while trying to board a flight bound for Paris (France) with drugs in their intestines; transferred to the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police

*BY SOHIA ROBERTS/CRIME Correspondent, Haiti

THEY ARE SIX NIGERIANS. They look smart, well dressed in designers’ tuxedo suits, wearing expensive shows and costly wristwatches. They were so nervous at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport. Haiti immigration officials observe the ways they were exemplifying nervousness. As such, the well-trained security agents deployed closed circuit camera, CCTV on these Nigerians recently. This was why the Haitian Police arrested these six Nigerian citizens who were carrying 1.76 kilograms of cocaine.

The citizens were due to board a flight bound for Paris, France, while carrying the drugs in their intestines. Promptly, the suspects were intercepted by the agents of the Anti-Narcotics Brigade. The Nigerians were transferred to the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police, which opened an investigation.

In late October, the Coast Guard arrested off the coast of the island of La Gonave, northwest of Port-au-Prince, three Jamaican citizens to whom it seized 635.5 kilograms of marijuana.

Haiti is in at least two of the routes identified by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, through which allegedly about 22 percent of the drugs arriving in the country circulate.

