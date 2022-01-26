No Hiding Place:

FBI pursues 35-year-old Nigeria’s Most Notorious Fugitive, ABIOLA AYORINDE KAYODE alias ‘ABK Ginger’, 3 others for STEALING over $6million from 70 different businesses in United States

…Suspects go into hiding in Nigeria, placed on INTERPOL surveillance watchlist, names are: Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh and Nnamdi Orson Benson

*U.S. Government issues Warrant of Arrest against fleeing indicted Cyber criminal gang, notify Nigeria’s apex anti-graft agency, EFCC

*BY RANTI EGBERONGBE/SPECIAL Crime Reporter, Abuja & BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign International Editor

“EVERY day is for the thief, one day is for the owner”, those are popular proverbs in Africa, which translates that whatever we do in life, there is surely a consequence for such an action. ABIOLA AYORINDE KAYODE, and three other members of his gang have been declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, FBI, for allegedly stealing the sum of Six Million Dollars From 70 different in the United States.

Kayode is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Kayode allegedly provided bank accounts to others that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers. Kayode also allegedly conducted BEC and romance fraud schemes himself. On August 21, 2019, Kayode, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh and Nnamdi Orson Benson were indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Suspects go into hiding in Nigeria, placed on INTERPOL surveillance watchlist:

Other members of the criminal gangs are Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh and Nnamdi Orson Benson. They have gone into hiding in Nigeria to evade arrest.

Meanwhile, F.B.I. have already messaged the International Police organization, INTERPOL to place all the fugitive on security surveillance as Nigeria’s anti-graft agency has been briefed, given a copy of the suspects’ warrant of arrest.

