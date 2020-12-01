NO HIDING PLACE:

ROCHAS OKOROCHA, former Imo State Governor indicted for STEALING over N6billion funds…fraud perpetuated within state’s Oil Producing Areas Development Commission

* Committee investigates ISOPADEC’s activities from May 2011 to May 2019

* ‘Senator-elect’s administration handled funds during eight years tenure with recklessness. Shortfall in revenue that accrued from the Federation Account uncounted for stood at N6, 044, 774, 341. 37’-INVESTIGATION

* “The issue here begs for explanation on what happened to the original 40 per cent monthly derivation fund allocated to ISOPADEC and Okorocha should be held responsible for the missing funds. It is painful to note that citizens and some Managing Directors colluded with Okorocha to misappropriate ISOPADEC’s funds with impunity”- Committee Chairman, Romanus Ezeogu present report at Government House, Owerri

* Dismissing the allegation, Okorocha’s Media Aide, Sam Onwuemeodo yelled: “I have nothing to say. You are stupid. I said you are very stupid”

BY ANAYO AMAECHI/SPECIAL CRIME REPORTER, IMO STATE

THIS IS NOT THE BEST OF TIMES FOR SENATOR-ELECT ROCHAS OKOROCHA representing Imo State in Nigeria’s upper chamber, as some of his atrocities then as the Governor of the state has come to the open, especially how he allegedly looted over N6 billion oil funds under various cover-ups at the state’s Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

This immediate past Governor of Imo State, Okorocha has been indicted for misappropriating over N6b funds allocated to the state’s ISOPADEC. The committee set up to investigate ISOPADEC’s activities from May 2011 to May 2019 disclosed this while presenting its report to Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Presenting the report at Government House, Owerri on Wednesday, the Committee Chairman, Romanus Ezeogu said, “It is painful to note that citizens and some Managing Directors colluded with Okorocha to misappropriate ISOPADEC’s funds with impunity.

“Okorocha’s administration handled the funds during his eight years tenure with recklessness. The shortfall in revenue that accrued from the Federation Account uncounted for stood at N6, 044, 774, 341. 37.”

The panel also alleged that Okorocha arbitrarily released part of ISOPADEC funds to purchase vehicles and transformers for campaigns and diverted over N311b that accrued to the commission from bailout fund, Paris Club refund, local governments joint labour salary/pension, and Secondary Education Management Board Account, among others.

“The issue here begs for explanation on what happened to the original 40 per cent monthly derivation fund allocated to ISOPADEC and Okorocha should be held responsible for the missing funds.”

The committee also indicted Chike Okafor and Paschal Obi, who represent Okigwe South and Ideato South at the House of Representatives for their involvement in the misappropriation of ISOPADEC funds.

Before they were elected into the House of Representatives, they were Commissioner for Finance and Principal Secretary to the governor respectively.

In the words of Ezeogu: “At various times, Okafor hijacked the financial autonomy of the commission as Finance Commissioner. Besides, Obi, should explain what he did with the N35m advanced to him as seen in the vouchers submitted to the panel.”

Speaking, Ihedioha appreciated the panel for its effort and promised to look into the report with a view to passing a white paper on it, just as he restated his administration’s commitment to due process, accountability and transparency.

But in a swift response to the development, Okorocha dismissed the allegations, saying they did not make any sense to him.

For his reaction, Okorocha’s Media Aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, reportedly yelled: “I have nothing to say. You are stupid. I said you are very stupid.”

(The Guardian)