NO PLACE TO RUN:

NIGERIA’S Fugitive Oil Mogul, KOLA ALUKO owing $50.9 million RENT in luxury 79th Floor Penthouse New York Condo…Sighted HIDING in Hong Kong in his 213-foot yacht Galactica Star

* ‘Nigeria’s business man, Kolawole Aluko used Earnshaw Associates Ltd set up in British Virgin Islands to purchase the 6,240-square-foot (580-square-meter) condo in 2014’-New York City Public Records

* “We have issued a $35.3 million mortgage on the 6,240-square-foot spread at 157 E. 57th St., listed Aluko’s ‘Galactica Star’ yacht as collateral and looking to collect what it’s owed plus interest”-Banque Havilland Bank in Luxembourg

* ‘Aluko, others accused of pocketing $1.8 billion meant for Nigerian government coffers and spending it on luxury goods around the globe’-INVESTIGATION

*”Aluko is a WANTED MAN. Nigeria’s Federal High Court issued worldwide assets’ freeze tied to Aluko, including luxury homes in New York, Los Angeles and London, three private jets, 58 cars and a yacht named the Galactica Star”-EFCC, Nigeria’s anti-graft agency

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES & TINA GUADUPE/SPECIAL CRIME CORRESPONDENT, HONG KONG & SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, ABUJA