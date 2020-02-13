‘No Sane person will die for Nigeria, a Poorly Mismanaged Nation’-Bishop Mathew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese

* Citizens of some countries were willing to risk their lives for their nations but such is not the case in Nigeria

* An average officeholder is ready to die to protect his office but not for the nation that has given him or her that office

* BUHARI remained the only president in the history of the country that had run the most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history

* Lament: ‘Our attempt to build a nation has become like the agony of Sisyphus who angered the gods and had to endure the frustration of rolling a stone up the mountain’

BY AHMED ILADI/REPORTER, Sokoto state

MATHEW KUKAH, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese did not hide his anger few days ago seen the various challenges facing the nation in the area of security and management of the nation in a bid to save the lives of people and properties.

On Tuesday last week, in Kaduna, Kukah expressed displeasure with the alleged poor management of Nigeria. The Bishop stated this in his homily at the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaukau, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State before the burial of the seminarian killed by kidnappers in the state.

He lamented that citizens of some countries were willing to risk their lives for their nations but such is not the case in Nigeria.

He alleged that officeholders were loyal to their positions and not the country.He said, “Nigeria is at a point where we must call for a verdict. There must be something that a man, nay, a nation should be ready to die for. “Sadly, or even tragically, today, Nigeria, does not possess that set of goals or values for which any sane citizen is prepared to die for her.

“Perhaps, I should correct myself and say that the average officeholder is ready to die to protect his office but not for the nation that has given him or her that office.”

He decried that consistent efforts to build Nigeria had failed, alleging that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), remained the only president in the history of the country that had run the “most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history.”

“The Yorubas say that if it takes you 25 years to practice madness, how much time would you have to put it into real life? We have practised madness for too long.

“Our attempt to build a nation has become like the agony of Sisyphus who angered the gods and had to endure the frustration of rolling a stone up the mountain. Each time he got near the top, the gods would tip the stone back and he would go back to start all over again. What has befallen our nation?”