BY KANMI OLAJIDE/SECURITY REPORTER, LAGOS

IT’S A HISTORIC BOOK, that cuts across all boundaries, written in fluent English, subtitled in Spanish edition purposely to eclipse the dangerous activities of cyber threats, especially hackers’ attempt into the mid-term election of United States slated for November, expose all styles of fake news stories daily planted on social media platforms to sway the opinion of voters, identify cyber attackers’ hideout under the shadow of internet.

The 145 book page which will also help America’s 2020 election, will help eliminates corruption and all forms of fraud in Nigeria’s 2019 election. Authored by George Elijah Otumu, America’s Foreign Bureau Chief to Naija Standard Newspaper is totally investigative, encapsulating technology, security and journalism.

This book, whose FOREWORD is written by Deputy Mayor, City of Newark, New Jersey (Honorable Ugochukwu Nwaokoro) and Nigerian President Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, lead Law Enforcement agencies on how to track, identifies Cyber attackers, read Terror codes and guide the nation into a peaceful electioneering process devoid of lawlessness being the first of its kind ever written by an investigative journalist.

‘Using Cybersecurity Technology to expose FAKE STORIES, stop Hackers through Investigative Journalism’ is presently in hot demand by Government agencies, United Nations, Security analysts; Cyber experts, Researchers, Senators; Congress members, journalists, attorneys and other career office holders.

According to Deputy Mayor, City of Newark, “A new book, the second written by George Elijah Otumu, an award winning investigative journalist is about to hit the world stage. This new book could best be described as ENGAGING, CAPTIVATING AND INTERESTING at an advanced stage, to be published in Amazon.

“This book, a product of one of Nigeria’s finest investigative journalists based in United States exposed all forms of fake news being planted on the social media platforms to collect innocent people’s data for ‘strange purposes’, as it tracks, and identifies hackers from any parts of the world that may intend to interfere in any election.

“The book reveals profound insight into hackers collusion, how they hide in the dark web, how they commit cyber-crimes, violate unsuspecting electorates’ voting rights through imposition of dangerous codes that cyber criminals use to collect peoples information directly.”

For Adesina, a former two-time President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, ” Here is a most invaluable book put together by a journalist/editor, which would make you wonder if he was a genius in science and technology. But George Elijah Otumu is not. Rather, he is a journalist who has schooled and developed himself to be quite familiar with the world of technology. Hence, he is able to put together this work, which lays bare the world of hackers, purveyors of fake news, and how to curtail their evil deeds.

“In eight scintillating chapters, the author takes us through what cyber hacking is, the consequences, how it can happen, precautions to take, how to decode/detect an attack, revealing the identities of attackers, identifying/exposing fake news, dangers of cyber attacks, and how to guarantee election security.

“Journalists must be versatile, if they would be worth their salt. With this work, George Elijah Otumu has proven his versatility. He has opened new vistas for the world, and the possibilities are worth their weight in gold. I recommend the book to all the ends of the earth.”

There were other comments made on the PREFACE by prominent American, British, European and Nigerian journalists on this epoch-making book by the author.

