BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE IS A GENIUS, AN AUTHOR, SOCIOLOGIST, PHYSICIAN, son to Nigeria’s former Minister of Economic Affairs, Dr Okonjo Iweala, presently on board of Twitter as a director. UZODINMA IWEALA neatly prepared his novel titled ‘Beast of No Nation’, a book which captures the attention and quick review of the global audience.

The novel, a formation of his thesis work at Harvard attended St. Albans School in Washington D.C. and studied at Harvard College in Harvard University where he earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in English and American Literature and Language in 2004. While at Harvard, Iweala earned the Hoopes Prize and Dorothy Hicks Lee Prize for Outstanding Undergraduate Thesis, 2004; Eager Prize for Best Undergraduate Short Story, 2003; and the Horman Prize for Excellence in Creative Writing, 2003. He is a graduate of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons class of 2011.

He won the New York Public Library’s 2006 Young Lions Fiction Award. In 2007, he was named as one of Granta magazine’s 20 best young American novelists.