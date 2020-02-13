OLIVER WANKO, making waves as Africa’s Number One Tax expert in North America…providing first class tax information in one place, understands IRS policies

*Cameroonian born American Certified Public Accountant most sought after by Nigerians, Ghanians, Tanzanians, South Africans, other nationalities

* Offers Individual/Business Tax, Fast Refunds, Direct Deposit, Electronic Filing, ITIN

* “We have been on ground over the years in Texas taking care of various tax consultations of individuals, companies consistently providing excellent services for the people of black communities, which is why we are the most reliable here in United States”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HIS office, Income Tax Solutions located in the heart of North-East, Texas in Arlington is daily a beehive of activities as Africans from all walks of life in United States of America visit the place for various tax issues. You are certainly to be met by a long queue of these Africans jostling for several tax-related preparation. Behind the office door is a well furnished table and sitting there is OLIVER WANKO, a Cameroonian born Naturalized American always on hand to attend to customers’ needs.

In smiles, Oliver who makes you feel at home with his well-trained professional workers will immediately request of you what services you are looking up to Income Tax Solutions to offer you. And with the ‘speed of light’, your requests are met with answers and documents prepared, detailed to IRS without any waste of time.

No wonder anyone who steps into this office, comes out smiling at the end of the day. Testimonies from few Africans below confirmed the reigning leadership of the soft-spoken and humble consultant.

For Adewunmi Ojeleye, a Nigerian undergraduate student of University of Texas, Arlington, UTA, she

said: “Oliver Wanko is a gift for lots of Africans here in North America. When we are facing any challenges on tax, and visit his office, you can be sure that in 15 minutes, you will be on your way out smiling. His workers are great.”

Phnuel Thlambo, a South African from Pretoria, an IT Technician in Dallas corroborate this view when he said “Oh my God…my family and I are very happy to constantly reach out to Oliver to help us in our regular tax issues…he never fails. We are also invited to feel free and eat few cookies in their office.”

For the records, Olivier Wanko is a tax preparer based in Arlington, Texas. Olivier can assist you with your tax return preparation and planning needs. He can assist taxpayers and small businesses with taxes in North America and the surrounding communities. Whether you are an individual or a local business in or around Texas, Olivier has years of valuable experience as an IRS registered tax preparer, being a tax filing specialist ready to help with your taxes; both personal and professional accounting, as well as Tax Preparation Services