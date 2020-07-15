ONE-ON-ONE-CHAT:

Robert Okosuns, President of Trans Atlantic Promotion Inc, coordinator of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN AfricaUsa, a blood brother to late Evangelist Sonny Okosuns, one of Africa’s most famous gospel legends had an interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief where he discussed on various issues regarding what he missed most in the Fire-in-Soweto music maker, best concerts in America, how some Nigerians are using their outlets to rebrand Nigeria’s positive image and many more

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you take us through your accomplishments being President/Coordinator at Trans Atlantic Promotions?

I am the President of Trans Atlantic Promotion Inc and I’m also the coordinator of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN AfricaUsa. There are challenges being the coordinator of PMAN regarding the expansion of the organization to not only involving Nigerian artists, but including other African musicians in the diaspora. We have enlisted few other members from the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, Ghana, Cameron and Nigeria respectively.

Our other accomplishment is uniting the artists to speak with one voice under one umbrella. TAP (Trans Atlantic Promotion Inc) is also an organization for the conservation and advancement of Africa’s popular music, performing arts and culture. TAP has always been part of the family of PMAN regarding promotions and productions of music and events. We had our first major event last year with local African artists based in different parts of the United States of America, USA and we also had some cultural dances in attendance. Early this year with persistent effort of former PMAN president Mr. Pretty Okafor and the Nigerian copyright society, we unveiled a new app called ‘Gocreate’ to monitor various artists intellectual properties. As the event gradually unfold, it will be beneficial to the industry. In the near future, artists in the diaspora should be able to earn royalties from their work and music.

NAIJA STANDARD: You are a familiar face here in the USA among Nigerians in the Diaspora when it comes to the Nigerian entertainment industry. How did you achieve that feat?

I was able to achieve the feat because I grew up in an entertainment family. I worked with my late brother Evangelist Sonny Okosuns that gave me access to working relationships with various artists in the likes of late Harry Moscow, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu and more. The opportunity also gave me access to the inner workings of the entertainment industry and all that it entails. I was part of the foundational PMAN members when it was formed in the early 1980’s with King Sunny Ade as the then president.

NAIJA STANDARD: How about the Overseas World Music tours of Ozziddi King, Sonny Okosuns, which are the shows that stood out to you and why?

Some of the shows that stood out to me was: Music Against Apartheid at Apollo Theatre, NY in 1984, African Music at Detroit,USA in 1985, Soweto Day at New York Park in 1986, Zimbabwe Independence Concert in 1987 and last but not least Nelson Mandela Welcome Concert. Those shows were historical moments for me.

NAIJA STANDARD: When you heard that Evangelist Sonny Okosuns had passed here in America and would be moved to Nigeria for his final burial, how did you feel?

Losing a loved one impacted my life in so many ways for so many years. It was so heart wrenching and hurtful, to this present day I still miss him. Fortunately, my family, his wife and children were present at the hospital to witness his last moments. As regards the burial arrangement, it was my family decision headed by my father, his wife and children and my elder brother Mr.Charles Okosun who has been his manager for 50 years that decided to bury him in his compound in Lagos, Nigeria.

NAIJA STANDARD: What did you miss most in the Ozziddi King? Can you lead us into some of Evangelist Sonny Okosuns during your youthful days?

Where do I start from? We all miss him a lot, he was kind, generous, humble, caring, loves to make jokes, selfless and GOD fearing man. He physically turned his 16th bedroom home to accommodate both men, women and children that are less privileged, I meant people that have no place to call home. It got to a point that the Nigerian press labeled his home, “The United Nation” because nationalities from different African countries were residing with him. When the press asked him why he was sharing his 16 bedroom home with strangers he always told them “ I can only sleep in one bedroom”. Left to him, with his immediate family, my late brother was financially okay, but his love for people had a great impact on him. Those are the few things we miss about him.

NAIJA STANDARD: Why did you think Sonny later re-branded his philosophy of music into praising God?

What the world and his fans seem not to know was my late brother evangelist Sonny Okosuns has always been singing gospel songs as far back as the early 70’s. Songs like O.Jesu, Mercy, Esselle, GOD of Abraham, Issac and Jacob, and Let there be light. All those gospel songs were songs he sang going back to his earlier years as an ordained evangelist. It was there and then he named his band Ozzidi.

NAIJA STANDARD: What is the greatest challenge facing African musicians in America?

The greatest challenge facing African musicians in America and Europe in as much as our music sounds great with good beats and rhythm unfortunately, there has not been adequate airplay on television and radio stations of our records; most especially a lack of a distribution network for the sales of our cd’s hindered the impact of our music.

NAIJA STANDARD: How can African artist ever break even in the American music industry?

I have made it clear that the task of building music industry both here and abroad is not the duty of government agencies alone, but requires the active participation of every one of us. I mean a spirit of oneness. I would like to give kudos to some prominent Africans whom in there little ways are contributing their talents in various outlets. Men like Mr. David Adodo of praise and worship fm 106.1 in Baltimore MD, Mr. Sonny Vanderpuye of sunlight radio in Virginia, Mr. Alex Kaba of African abroad newspaper and Mr. Niyi Adebayo of African Mirror newspaper. These men have contributed to the advancement of African music in the diaspora.

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally how do you think the Nigerian government corporate bodies and Nigerians in the diaspora can play an effective role in giving Majek Fashek, Nigeria’s reggae legend a befitting burial?

Majek Fashek has been a guy i knew and respected but as regards his burial that should be a decision to be taken by his family.

