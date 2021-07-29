ONE-ON-ONE-INTERVIEW:

AJEGUNLE is the New York city of Nigeria – Dancehall reggae star, Chinagorom Onuoha, a.k.a African China

*Nigerian politicians are the biggest problem facing the nation, federal government has failed the musicians

*Ready to dump Nigerian citizenship to become an American or British only if…

*Claim alleged rape case against him in United Kingdom was a lie, set up

*PMAN Headquarters is divided, led by greed

*’I am set to duet Shaggy, Puff Daddy in a Foreign Concert. I have never ever used Marijuana in my life. I am currently working on something new and a lot of music videos for some songs I produced some years back’- African China

Chinagorom Onuoha, a.k.a African China is a well celebrated Nigerian musician around the globe. He is highly traveled. His style of dance choreography and music are familiar with lovers of good song. In this detailed interactive session with our hardworking AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, he talked on various issues relating to his music, symbolic representation of Ajegunle-a suburb of Lagos comparable to New York; alleged rape case that was eventually dismissed in a British court, why he is ready to dump his Nigerian citizenship among others

What is your view of the Nigerian music industry during this post-pandemic era of Covid 19?

NAIJA: The pandemic slow a lot of things down and at the same time it help some artists to write more songs

How do you think Nigerian musicians are surviving financially in the face of the rising inflation of goods and services in the country?

NAIJA: That is not affecting artist fees because it’s multinational company that pays

Will you say Nigerian government has failed the musicians by not making help available to them in this trying times?

NAIJA: Yes, totally agree with you.

In one of your hit songs titled ‘No condition is permanent’, will you agree that politicians are the biggest problems facing Nigeria or Nigerian musicians are the ones behind their predicament

NAIJA: Nigerian politicians are the biggest problem…. I say yes to that

Will be right to say all your songs were done based on your personal life experiences?

NAIJA: I will some are, while others are not.

Till now, there is a segment of Nigerians in the Diaspora that still don’t believe your defense in an alleged rape crime which happened in United Kingdom some time ago. To rest this issue finally, can you tell us what really happened and your own side of the story?

NAIJA: That should be their problem and not mine. Let me ask you: have ever had where the Western world will discharge a case and pay you?

Is it true that Ajegunle is the New York city of Nigerian talent?

NAIJA: You are certainly right.

Had it been you were offered UK or US citizenship as a music creator, will you take it and abandon Nigerian citizenship for the purpose of your career?

NAIJA: If it was before I will not but now with the disappointments from the government as at now I will.

Can you take us through some of the achievement you have made in your music career and awards you received?

NAIJA: At least I have made a good name for myself and so much more like owning a House’s in one of most expensive places in Lagos and my town house .

Was there anytime you have been embarrassed by your music fans? If yes, explain…

NAIJA: Not to my knowledge

Tell us about your current music project you are presently working on…

NAIJA: I am currently working on something new and a lot music videos for some songs I produced some years back

Why has it always been a problem that till now there is no peace in the Performing Musicians Emoloyers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN. As at today, we still have two presidents…who is your PMAN President and why?

NAIJA: That is their problem so much greed among them

Which among these foreign musicians between Shaggy, Puff Daddy, Akon or Wyclef Jean will you be willing to duet on the world music stage?

NAIJA: I am ready to duet any foreign act…My brother anyone of them is a best! best!! opportunity

Many entertainers believe Marijuana is their source of inspiration and helps their emotions. Do you believe in the use of Marijuana? If yes, for what purpose?

NAIJA: For me I don’t believe because I have never used it before and I will not start it.

