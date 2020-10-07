ONE-ON-ONE-INTERVIEW:

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria is a Scam -Stereoman Ekwe Akpor Oghene, a Glo ambassador

…lament how musicians are suffering, claim: ‘No money, no show, no relief package from government for artists’ survival’

* Claims: “Envious musicians alleged that I killed the mother of my baby which led me to prison where I was placed in remand, but set free after the Federal Ministry of Justice argued that I had no case to answer”

* Reveal: ‘I was professionally trained a Tailor, where I made and sew clothes in the past. I channeled the fund I made there to release the music which led to my been signed on a record label’

* Confess: ‘I used to smoke Marijuana very well, but at a time I stopped because I discovered it was not good for my brain, so I quit in 2010’

*Plus how he discovered his unique traditional dance steps, latest album on the way

* GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE'S a Globacom Music Ambassador in Nigeria. His brand of music is very unique. He plays African dancehall. Stereoman Ekwe Akpor Oghene is very creative in his choreography whenever he dances on stage, in this interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, this artist narrate why Nigeria's on-going COVID-19 is a Scam, how some envious colleagues in the music industry set him up, reasons he quit smoking Marijuana, how he started his career as a tailor among other issues

NAIJA STANDARD: What brand of music do you play?

I play root African dance hall

NAIJA STANDARD: What inspired you into music in Nigeria?

I was born into a musical family. My Mum and Dad are singers. It happened that I knew I could sing when I was a small child. I did not know where the gift came from. In 1986 I decided to start composing my own songs because all the while I was singing various artists song. My coming to music is a gift from God.

NAIJA STANDARD: What are the greatest achievements you have had in the music industry?

In terms of achievement, I have always set my eyes in music to the prospect of becoming known in the industry. Finally I believe I got there by hearing my music everywhere I go airing all over radio and television stations. I heard hundreds of people telling me they heard my song. It gives me joy also to have become a Glo ambassador, traveling everywhere around the world

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you take us through some of the greatest challenges you have had in the music industry?

A lot of challenges really. Music is a spiritual to me. I see a lot of jealousy from fellow artists. Mostly when they knew it that I am far better than them in terms of uniqueness..apart from fellow. Some want to use the chance of my been popular, like what happened to me some years back to lie against me. They alleged that I killed the mother of my baby which led me to prison where I was placed in remand, but set free after the Federal Ministry of Justice argued that I had no case to answer.

NAIJA STANDARD: How do you maintain your outstanding dancing style on stage of performance?

My dance steps are my traditional dancing steps that I infused on stage. I don’t deviate from my traditional steps..and that’s why it’s unique. I call it angle 90 dance steps.

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you smoke Marijuana to get deeper music feelings?

Inspiration is a natural thing. Marijuana does not give songs or dance steps. Marijuana just make someone gets high based on person understanding. I used to smoke Marijuana very well, but at a time I stopped because I discovered it was not good for my brain, so I quit in 2010.

NAIJA STANDARD: How do you think the on-going COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has affected Nigerian musicians survival?

Fact is, we here in Nigeria, things are really tough and rough. No shows, no activities so far and without these things, money can not enter pocket. Though it is a pandemic that is affecting the whole wide world…but in Nigeria, COVID-19 is a scam…that is the truth.

NAIJA STANDARD: What music album are you working on presently?

My new single is coming out soon by the grace of God titled “STATEMENT.” It’s a life experience of what I passed through based on a false accusation that led me to prison. There are lots of messages about life that the youth would learn from so they may desist from drugs. They need to be patient, run away from crime.

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, if you had being a musician, what other career will you have embraced as a profession?

Before I had my album, I was a tailor. I made and sew clothes. That was my profession which everyone now call fashion designing. I am a tailor for real.. Through tailoring I made money to record my music before I was signed unto Abro Sechi records.

