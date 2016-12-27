DR. DAYO OLOMU:

British Born Nigerian Encyclopedia Champions Successful Business Models in United Kingdom

…Humble story of a Quintessential, famous Media Icon @50 devoid of Scandal

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU

HE’S a man of excellence in all ramifications, born in Britain but lived most of his youthful years in Nigeria. This humble Nigerian-British highly regarded in most homes in the Queen’s enclave with an outstanding and towering personality is popularly called ‘The Encyclopedia of Successful Business Models in United Kingdom,’ in high-networking society circles. Dr. Dayo Olomu, the boss of Dayo Olomu & Associates has never lost steam, focus in positively impacting on the lives of the people. This is the reason, the always-smiling Olomu, a renowned journalist, Public Relations/HR Consultant, Branding Specialist, Author and Orator-per-excellence is highly trusted by white British, Europeans and Commonwealth citizens in United Kingdom.

Olomu daily lives a life of excellence, yet he is committed to ‘Raising Transformational Leaders, Mentoring Professionals, Empowering Youths Economically & Supporting the less Privileged in the Society, especially Women and Children.’ In his blue-print for humanity titled ‘Project 1000’, he plans to impact 1000 people’s lives in Nigeria by 2020.

Presently, this cerebral motivational speaker with a Master degree in HR and a Bachelor degree in Business Information System has an ongoing project for humanity being carried out under ‘The Dayo Olomu Foundation (DOF).’ DOF is feeding the homeless people in Croydon at The Queen’s Gardens through Nightwatch charity. The DOF is funded with proceeds from the sale of Olomu’s fast-selling book: “My 50 Greatest Lessons in Life & Winning Principles for Success.”

He has become the much sought-after ‘Change Agent’ in United Kingdom from corporate establishments around the world since his business models have become the ‘Best Guide/Awakening Consciousness’ that teaches people how to make money and how to Invest successfully.

Olomu specializes in the following careers: Human Capital Development Expert, Corporate Trainer, Inspirational & Motivational Speaker, Resource Person, Event Host & Toastmaster, HR Consultant, Transformational Leadership & Public Speaking Coach, Author, PR & Personal Branding Strategist, Thought Leader Business & Career Mentor, Success Coach, Futurist Community Champion, Change Agent and Guest Minister.

No wonder, the prestigious education board in Britain saw these virtues and unparalleled traits in him that they appoint him into UK education board as Vice-chair, Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, South London Branch, United Kingdom. He was appointed into the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education. This was officially announced by a former Chairman, Central Association of Nigerians in the UK, Chief Bimbo Roberts-Folayan through a press statement recently.

Interestingly, this UK-based Nigerian Human Resources practitioner, corporate trainer, and inspirational speaker joins Southwark Diocesan Board of Education, which represents both a company limited by guarantee and a registered charity chaired by Reverend Jonathan Clark, the Bishop of Croydon.

For the records, BoE acts as an advisory body for the 106 Church of England primary and secondary schools/ academies in the Southwark Diocese through supports chaplaincy in the higher education colleges and universities.

With the appointment, Olomu has joined a team of BoE directors to support the development and provision of education in the Church of England schools and academies in the Diocese. The schools include 92 primary schools, one foundation school and 13 secondary schools.

Olomu in spite of all his daily tight schedule, will regulary be holding cmeetings with other BoE directors, to work in partnership with the twelve local education authorities that fall within the Diocesan boundary and with other education providers to deliver on their mandate.

In UK, whatsoever business he touches turn to gold. If you are an entrepreneur and you desire everlasting success in your business, reach out to Olomu,you are 100% certain of success if only you practicality follow all his business models.

Olomu’s Media-Celebrity Adventure

In the early 80s in Nigeria, Olomu demonstrated uncommon and iconic media excellence, while his ingenuity was regularly featured and celebrated by other media moguls with his unique interviews published in Daily Times, Punch and other mainstream print media outfits for his class, panache, taste and breezy OP-Ed as he doubled as ‘Nigeria’s most famous artiste manager of all times.’ His fame as a Celebrity journalist in the mould of late Clarkson Majomi was across Africa’s most populous nation such there was hardly any major concert or music shows that took place in the country without his signature-imprint.

Artiste Management

As far back as early 90s, Olomu was a Showbiz Impresario. At 27years, he was reported to have said “I felt fulfilled in life”since he famously called ‘Genius of Showbiz in Nigeria’ Olomu is one of the five most respected and renowned black speakers in the United Kingdom. Born in London, but raised in Nigeria, his life has been a mixture of sour and sweet times. 49 years of age and still very ready and willing and eager to go, the top human capital development, business transformation and inspiration expert. Then, he was reported to have successfully managed the shows and media image of Fuji Czar, King Ayinde Marshall, K-1and many others in Nigeria.

As at today, I can confidently inform you that this tastily-classic and stylish power-dresser, looking radiantly young has no single sandal trailing his evergreen career. He has always been and continually he is a great husband to Goddess Sade, his charming wife, and best father to the children.

Of course, DDO is unaware I am writing this thought-provoking article, I felt a nudge in my mind to allow this ink of my pen flows to inspire people around the world that with a clear vision, consistency, hardwork, researches and faith in God, you can ‘rule -your-world’ to realise your aspiration.

