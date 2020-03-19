ORACLE OF GOD SPEAK:

‘As long as you remain in the secret place of the Most High, no Coronavirus will come near you’ – Pastor E.A. Adeboye

*Ability to abide under God shadow involves you living a life of cleanliness like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean

* This is the time God is separating people who are genuinely serving Him from other people who call the name of the Lord in vain for their own pecuniary gains

* The Lord is passing through all the nations of the world presently

BY IYANU AKANBI/RELIGIOUS REPORTER

LAGOS HIGHLY REVERRED MAN OF GOD, PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE, the General Overseer of of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has prophesied in the face of the dreaded Coronavirus attacking the entire world that not all individuals may be affected by the disease as they are entirely immune divinely from any infection.

Making this revelation known on his Instagram handle few days ago, the ever-praying, humble servant of God reveals the heart of God on the ravaging infection, when he said: “Those who dwell in the secret place of the Most High will not be victims of the Coronavirus pandemic affecting countries around the world. I want to assure you that so far you are in the secret place of the most high, no Virus can come near your dwelling. Remember being able to abide under his shadow involves you living a life of cleanliness. the basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean.”

On further revelation of the Coronavirus pandemic, Adeboye claim : “This is the time God is separating people who are genuinely serving Him from other people who call the name of the Lord in vain for their own pecuniary gains. The Lord is passing through all the nations of the world presently.”

“I want to assure you that there is no virus that can come near you at all because it is written that those that dwell in the secret place of the most high, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I believe that this is a time for God to show you clearly that there is a difference between those who serve him wholeheartedly and those who do not”.

