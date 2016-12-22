OUTSTANDING:

Nigerian Man Bags 6th Masters Degree in America, Set for 4th PhD…Build Drones for US Army, Set for 7th Masters Degree

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU

A NIGERIAN-AMERICAN, Dr Osato Osemwengie originally from Edo state is really making Nigeria proud, flying high the flag of Africa’s most populous black nation here in United States of America. He is an embodiment of excellence in the academic circle of highest repute, spent his working life in academia.

Osemwengie, a focused and detribalized Nigerian believes education is the strongest weapon to fight ignorance and fought poverty. Having accomplished so much in the education sector in America, he had bagged six Masters degree in various disciplines and pursuing his fourth PhD at the University of Texas, Dallas.

He is a Nigerian who builds drones for the United States Army, bags his 6th Masters degree, set for his 7th Masters pursuing his 4th PhD. Excitedly, he shared his photos with the following caption:

“6 master degrees, not bad. I was in the State of Ohio on Monday December 12th, 2016 for my Masters of Business Administration (MBA) graduation. This is my 6th master degree and will begin work on my 7th master degree in January 2017, and my 4th Ph.D. degree at University of Texas at Dallas in September of 2017. You know the proverb, ‘All work and no play makes jack a dull boy’ well, for me, all work and my play is acquiring graduate degrees. Learning is relaxing and takes my mind of my job projects.”