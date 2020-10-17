Ozzidi King Forever with Saints of God in Heaven!

SONNY Okosuns Memorial Concert lights up America October 25…Performing LIVE Felix Lebarty, Mike Okri, Stella Monye, Alex Zitto

* Celebration begins 8pm to 3am * Venue remains Hampton Conference Center, Maryland, USA

*“The world will witness an indoor concert like never before here in United States of America where the music, presence, energy and message of Sonny Okosuns will come alive. The world is waiting for this evergreen show”- Robert Okosun, President of Trans Atlantic Promotion Inc

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

IN Celebration of the quality of life lived by one of Africa’s music legends, SONNY OKOSUNS, highly revered around the world for his soulful, inspiring, energetic and humanitarian songs having been with the Lord on May 24, 2008, Trans Atlantic Promotion Inc- a famous entertainment outfit in Maryland, United States took up the responsibility to package this up-coming memorial concert in his honor.

The historic event planned for October 25, 2020 at the indoor hall of Hampton Conference Center, Maryland, USA will take off by 8pm to 3am. Slated to perform are some of Nigeria’s best musicians: Felix Lebarty, Mike Okri, Stella Monye, Alex Zitto

Going by Robert Okosun, blood-brother to the music icon and President of Trans Atlantic Promotion Inc, he revealed that the up-coming event will be one of the biggest posthumous concert put in place to honor the Ozzidi King, “The world will witness an indoor concert like never before here in United States of America where the music, presence, energy and message of Sonny Okosuns will come alive. Already confirmed to play live are great Nigerian artistes like Felix Lebarty, Mike Okri, Stella Monye, Alex Zitto. The world is waiting for this evergreen show.”

