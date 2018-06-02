PAINFUL BLUNDER:

HE CERTAINLY love his wife and two beautiful daughters. They are resident in United Kingdom. At no time did he hide his love for his children or wife. But in a hurry to take his eldest daughter, Livia to attend Mathematics lecture as she was getting late, CHIZORO EDOHASIM, a licensed medical research personnel beat red light, held in traffic running at a very high speed, and eventually his car brakes could no longer hold, and the car crashed, killing his precious daughter immediately in the accident scene in Manchester road, while the younger sister was placed into medical life-saving surgery.

After the accident, Edohasim had to undergo multiple surgeries, been that his legs were badly damaged beyond repairs, they were amputated, while he is still serving a four year jail term, as his medical license is about to be withdrawn from him. As explained, he has been jailed for four years after he killed his nine-year-old daughter in an accident as he rushed in traffic to take her to attend maths class

This 47 year old Nigerian born British in Timperley, Greater Manchester, overtook vehicles at high speed and drove through a red light before he crashed into a wall on the morning of May 7 2016.

In his response, Edohasim denied causing death and serious injury to his children by dangerous driving but a jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court last month found him guilty of the offence and he was sentenced accordingly.

The defendant claimed his brakes had failed, while he was on speed, but experts who examined his Toyota Auris said it was at 100% acceleration and the brakes were off at the time of the collision, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

For the records, Edohasim of Huntspill Road, has also been been banned from driving for five years. Simon Russell Flint QC, defending, said his client would “continue to suffer, whatever the sentence imposed by the court, long after that sentence has expired. Not a moment had passed since the day of the crash that Edohasim hasn’t thought of what happened”. There are indications that this medical research doctor may likely have his medical license suspended by the General Medical Council (GMC).

