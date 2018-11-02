PAINFUL DEATH:

Nigerian Anglican Diocese Reverend, TOCHUKWU MADUANUSI Killed in Auto Crash…Traveling with Son to buy Souvenir for the Children Ministry

*Drunk Truck Driver along Oba/Nnewi road, Anambra State overtakes Dangote Vehicle on high speed, Diverts, Crushed him and his little boy at a parking lot

* Sympathisers Rushed him, son to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital where they died

* Family, Church members mourn over their death, uncompleted ministry building as hit-and-run driver flee scene

BY ANGELINA AMAKCHUKWU/REPORTER, SOUTH EAST NIGERIA

HE WAS A MAN OF GOD. HE LOVED GOD, HATE MALICE, BROUGHT HIS CHILDREN UP IN THE WAY OF THE LORD. He had no premonition that death was lurking around that day. Reverend TOCHUKWU MADUANUSI, a famous Nigerian Anglican Diocese godly man had had plans to beautify the children ministry church. But met his death where his vehicle had parked with his son inside the car.

Eye witness account confirmed that Maduanusi had gone out few days ago to buy souvenir for the Children Ministry as Sunday service was fast approaching in a bid to beautify the ‘House of God’. He had called one of his sons to accompany him. After purchasing all the materials for the Children Ministry, he had just sat back in his car with son, when a hit-and-run drunk Truck driver on a high speed, overtook a Dangote car, veered off the road to crush his vehicle.

Their car, bodies were mangled, as other motorists, sympathizers came to their rescue, while the hit-and-run driver flee the scene immediately to avert mob attack or arrest by the police. This happened along Oba/Nnewi road in Anambra state.

The reverend, his son were rushed to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, while medical doctors on duty tried the little they can until Maduanusi and son gave up the ghost.

Since the news of his death hit the town, the family of these victims had been crying, as they believe the duo died a painful death, and may not see them again. Even when his church is still an uncompleted building, bearing in mind the family were preparing the lent program.