PAINFUL EXIT:

MOJI OLAIYA, Nigeria’s Nollywood Actress Battles DEATH for 60 Days in Canada…Dies of Heart ATTACK after second childbirth

*Suffers Severe Complications, Struggle to Stay Alive

*Family, Relatives plan to bury her in Canada so aged mother won’t see her corpse

*African movie actors in North America, Canada MOURN

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA & LUCIA IMELDA, MOVIE REPORTER, ONTARIO

MOJI OLAIYA, a Nigerian top movie actress and daughter of Nigeria’s legendary highlife musician, Victor Olaiya had a strong will to live, had the strong spirit to stay alive. After she put to bed her newest baby girl in a Canadian hospital at exactly March 17, 2017 by 8:00pm, she had hoped she would be alive to look after her ‘bundle of joy,’ but complications arose few days after she was fully discharged that she became very restless, felt a lot of pain in her stomach.

She was rushed to same hospital, team of experienced doctors treated her and watched her very closely, assuring her that she would be okay, needed much rest. But eye witness account revealed that after some days, Moji told the doctors she would want to be discharged to go home and rest properly. Upon her request, she was discharged.

But just late yesterday, Wednesday, May 17, Moji developed some constipations, which eye witness describe as ‘severe’ as she held her stomach and placed another hand on her chest. “She was restless. She placed one of her hands on her stomach, the other on her chest, as she struggled to breath. Few of her friends who came visiting her in her home in Canada called Emergency medical line 911 as Moji cold no longer speak audibly gasping for breath, the operator on the other end ask what was the nature of the illness, address, which her friend gave,” explained an eye witness.

But before the Emergency medical line arrives, Moji already gave up the ghost as she no longer have the strength to battle death which she had fought for 60 days.

Family sources confided in our correspondent that since she still have an aged mother living in Nigeria, few close friends and other blood relatives are trying to bury Moji in Canada so her mother will not see the corpse of her daughter being that it is a taboo in Yoruba land.

For the records in Canada, 911 is the nationwide telephone number for emergencies requiring immediate help (a life is in danger, a crime is in progress). It can be dialled free of charge from any telephone.

In case of an emergency, people are advised to go directly to a hospital, where emergency services are generally available, or call 911 for an ambulance. Ambulances are not free of charge, but state and private medical insurance will help to cover the cost.

By then, the operator will ask what kind of assistance is needed and ask for the address. Translators are available if required. For all emergencies, the operator needs to know basic information in order to send the right kind of help. Stay calm, listen for instructions, answer the questions clearly, and do not hang up.

Meanwhile, some Africans in North America and Canada had been mourning since the news of the death of this 42 year old actress hit the newswaves. They have sent condolence messages to Nollywood associations in United States and Canada on the passage of this highly endowed actress. This is coming in the wake of the death of two thespians in the industry Olumide Bakare and Pastor Ajidara.