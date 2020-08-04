PAINFUL!

Nigerian born Naturalized American renowned Epidemiologist, CALEB ANYA sacrificed Life to save hundred Covid-19 patients inside New York Hospital…dies of Coronavirus infection, family want him cremated

* Wore normal hospital garb, Covid-19 kit for five days

* Plus his Life as a Pastor, Regrets & Aspiration for Nigeria

* Why he prays before any medical operation

* Last word to wife on dying bed: “Honey, I love you so much. I am so sorry for not staying back with you as you earlier advised me in Maryland. I tried to stay safe here in New York Hospital, yet I caught Covid-19. It pained me that I will not be able to celebrate my wedding anniversary with you and also help Nigerian government to solve the Coronavirus pandemic. Please forgive me”

* BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE WAS LOVED BY EVERY MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS INSIDE ONE OF THE NEW YORK HOSPITALS. CALEB ANYA, a renowned Epidemiologist born in Ohafia, Abia, state, Nigeria, a Naturalized American had always wanted to impact positively in the lives of everyone he meets daily. As a believer in the power of God, he had to travel to New York from his base in Maryland when he heard Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo calling on medical doctors across the nation for help in treating Covid-19 patients. He bid his wife goodbye and promised her to return sine he had no peace of mind but felt a huge burden to help medically. The wife was a bit hesitant but had to let go when the deceased insisted on the trip that he saw as another way of ‘evangelism.’

For five days Caleb battled and helped save hundred of Coronavirus patients inside New York Hospital. Sadly, he wore same hospital garb, Covid-19 kit in the course of the various medical operations he was carrying out on the patients. Late in the hour on the fifth day, he knew he may have caught up with the Coronavirus bug as his temperature rose sharply above 120. He had no more taste or smell feelings. He managed to drive to same New York Hospital on the following day, where he was immediately admitted, placed on a ventilator. He battled to stay alive, as he could no longer breathe freely.

He pleaded with his colleagues to help use his mobile phone to connect with his wife on Facetime, which was done. The wife was in tears seeing her husband on ventilator as a Covid-19 patient. The wife was consoled that her husband is an American hero. Caleb said this last word to his wife: “Honey, I love you so much. I am so sorry for not staying back with you as you earlier advised me in Maryland. I tried to stay safe here in New York Hospital, yet I caught Covid-19. It pained me that I will not be able to celebrate my wedding anniversary with you and also help Nigerian government to solve the Coronavirus pandemic. Please forgive me.” His phone dropped and he gave up the ghost.

The family of Apostle Caleb requested this medical professional to be cremated, sine that was what he had always wanted while alive. He has been described as a hero by his family members. It is a sad day for the country as another Nigerian top doctor died abroad. The deceased is among thousands of health officials overwhelmed in America as the country becomes the highest country with the highest Coronavirus cases in the world.

Reports said that Caleb died exactly five days he was admitted into a New York hospital after contracting Covid-19.

His close relatives have described him as a hero. That fits as the man lost his life while trying to save others from the pandemic. A quick look at his Twitter account @CalebAnya showed that he was not just a hardworking doctor but a very pious man. He is very passionate about serving God as most of his tweets dating back to 2018 reflect. May God rest his soul.

