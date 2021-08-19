POINT BLANK INTERVIEW:

INTERPOL should arrest, prosecute Nigeria’s Super Cop, Abba Kyari for crimes in Hushpuppi deals-Gary Revel, America’s iconic investigator

…My family and I received dangerous threats for exposing a team of assassins that killed late Martin Luther King Junior and John F. Kennedy, JFK, 35th President of United States of America

* Narrates MLK was killed for standing against the Vietnam War at the Riverside Church in New York City

* List assassins’ name as: J. Edgar Hoover, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, Mafia Boss Carlos Marcello and CIA Operative-E Howard Hunt who led the team

* If alive, MLK would be taking a strong stand against the Republican attacks on America’s Democratic fabric and security

* Civil rights maestro would support ending the filibuster in order to bring about fair voting rights in the United States

* Reveals the toughest moment of his career

SINCE EARLY 70’s till date, GARY REVEL has remained one of America’s most celebrated undercover and investigators due to the high profile cases he has handled. He investigated the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, JFK, 35th President of United States (JFK) and Martin Luther king Jr (MLK) in association with the United States House of Representatives’ House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1977 among other issues. In this chat with AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, he talked on various burning national issues:

NAIJA: Can you tell us narrate to us the circumstances that led to the assassination of late Martin Luther king Jr, MLK, America’s civil rights icon?

Martin Luther King Jr. took a stand against the Vietnam War at the Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967, because of this he was shot and killed on April 4, 1968. A team of assassins that had shot and killed President John F. Kennedy led by E. Howard Hunt set up James Earl Ray to take the fall for the shooting. James Earl Ray was not even in the building from where the shot was supposedly fired. He wasn’t in the back yard either, from where the fatal bullet was fired. He was blocks away at a service station at the time MLK was assassinated.

NAIJA: Can you expose the face or faces behind those responsible for the death of MLK?

They are J. Edgar Hoover, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, Mafia Boss Carlos Marcello, and CIA Operative-E Howard Hunt who led the team of assassins.

NAIJA: Why do you think MLK was killed?

He was killed because he was standing against the Vietnam War. There were other reasons as well but the crucial and operative motive was his Vietnam War stand. He wanted the United States of America to end the waging of war against the Southeast Asia country.

NAIJA: What do you think MLK might do if he were still alive seeing that some GOP states are already restricting access for minority votes?

Martin Luther King Jr. would be taking a strong stand against the Republican attacks against the Democratic fabric and security of the United States of America.

NAIJA: Based on your close monitoring of the American polity, what do you think MLK may say in words today to Senators Joe Mansion and Kristen Senema not willing to break the Senate’s filibuster so voting rights could pass?

MLK would be speaking out against those supporting violence and those against the use of Democratic power to bring stability and peace in America. I believe he would support ending the filibuster in order to bring about fair voting rights in the United States.

NAIJA: While you were profoundly investigating this assassination in the 70s, was there anytime your life was threatened or placed in danger? If yes, kindly explain…



My life was at risk during the entire time I was investigating and remained at risk for many years later. Attempts were made on my life, my brother was killed, my investigative associate, William Sullivan was killed a week before he was to testify before the House Select Committee on Assassinations. I was threatened several different times in 1977 and even years later when I would start talking about the truth of the case would again start getting threats on my life and family.

NAIJA: Tell us all you know about the death of John F. Kennedy, JFK, 35th United States President?

President John F. Kennedy was killed by the same team that killed MLK and for the same reason. He was attempting to end the Vietnam War.

NAIJA: What are some of JFK lasting legacies in America?

JFK brought about voting rights changes and social program changes for the better, for America. Programs that would help the poor, sick, dying and the African American communities and other minorities were at the heart of his efforts. He also launched the programs that help America become the first country to send men to the moon

NAIJA: Robert F. Kennedy was a former United States Attorney General. Looking down his tenure till date, what newest policies do you think he would have introduced to ensure that law enforcement in America stands tall if he were still in the reigns of power?

RFK would have been elected President and exposed those who killed his brother, John F. Kennedy if he had not been killed. He would also have ended the Vietnam War and brought about many changes to voting rights and economic advantages for minorities.

NAIJA: What are some of the outstanding moments of your career as evergreen been an iconic investigator in United States?

I investigated the assassinations of JFK and MLK in association with the United States House of Representatives’ House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1977. Working undercover as a songwriter and friend of attorney Jack Kershaw, I also wrote and released a music recording entitled “THEY SLEW THE DREAMER”. I met with many of those associated with the assassinations including Mafia Boss Carlos Marcello and other Mafia members. I reinvestigated the case again in 1998 in association with the Attorney General Janet Reno’s Re-investigation. I started writing a book in 2006, To Live or Maybe Not, which has been release recently in it’s final edit that describes some of my activities as I investigated the killing of MLK.

NAIJA: Can you tell us some of the toughest moment in undercover investigation of high profile cases?

The toughest moment when I went to Florida to investigate my brother, Cecil Ray Fillingame Jr’s death. He was found hanging dead in my mother’s garage. A neighbor saw two men carry him out of the back door of my mother’s house and into the garage where he was found. Later, I learned that William Sullivan had been shot and killed a week before he was to testify about the MLK and JFK assassinations. The personal threats: “What’s to keep me from tying you to a stump and letting the alligators eat you.” from Carlos Marcello and the threat by the mafia in Miami, Florida saying, “Your looking to be fitted with some cement shoes.” and then “You don’t want what happened to your brother to happen to your wife and children, do you.” Those are three of the many threats I received.

NAIJA: How do you think the Biden administration can resolve the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan so peace can reign?

Biden can resolve the matter by supporting a United Nations presence in Afghanistan that will seek and destroy Taliban terrorists and rid the country entirely of the Taliban assaults against the government and the people of Afghanistan.

NAIJA: Recently, United States Court arrested Raymond Abass Hushpuppi, one of the world’s greatest fraudsters for stealing several millions of dollars. In the course of his confession, Federal Bureau of Investigation, F.B.I received evidence that Nigeria’s Super Cop, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP (now suspended), was fingered in the scheme as a Los Angeles Court declared Kyari wanted. Do you think International Police, INTERPOL should arrest and hand over Kyari to F.B.I for extradition so he could be investigated???

Yes, he should be arrested and prosecuted for his crimes, just as all criminal and corrupt businessmen and government officials should be.

