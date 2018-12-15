POWER OF LOVE:

Emir of KANO’S Heir, PRINCE AMINU SANUSI LAMIDO Ready for Marriage…says ‘Nothing like perfect wife or perfect marriage. All you can wish for is an understandable and respectful wife’

*Wedding Fathia set for December 29, 2018 at Al Furcan Mosque, Alu Avenue, Nassarawa GRA Kano, Time: 11:00am

*Crossing Swords December 29, 2019, Venue: Emir of Kano Palace, Time: 12:00pm

* “I am the Happiest Man in the world since I have finally met My GOLD..Ladies and Gentlemen, allow me to introduce the new Princess of Kano..Fulani Zainab Ali Bashir”-Prince Aminu Sanusi Lamido

* ‘My daughter’s wedding has brought me unlimited joy’-Zuhrah Abdulhamid Hassan, Bride’s Mother

*PLUS How Prince Aminu Sanusi Lamido has brought honor to Nigerian Police Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police

BY IYIOLA OREMADE/ENTERTAINMENT & SOCIETY REPORTER, ABUJA

IT IS TRUE THAT HAPPINESS COMES FROM WITHIN. AND AS SHAKESPARE ONCE SAID: “If Music is the Food of Love, let it play on.” The unseen power of love has brought the Emir of Kano’s scion, PRINCE AMINU SANUSI LAMIDO, a highly respected Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, into the loving embrace of his bride, Fulani Zainab Ali Bashir. It is obvious from the spark of love on their faces that genuine affection is the greatest asset needed in any family to establish a good home.

Activities, preparations has been stepped up in the whole of Kano State, as December 29, 2018 has become a date with history to witness the biggest wedding in Northern Nigeria. The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that family, friends and business partners gather to witness this millennium wedding of history.

According to the program of the ceremony made available, it reads: “The families of His Royal Highness the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II & Dr Sani Ali Bashir cordially invites you to the wedding Fathia of their children Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Aminu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi & Zainab Ali Bashir. December 29, 2019, Venue: Al Furcan Mosque, Alu Avenue, Nassarawa GRA Kano, Time: 11:00am; Crossing Swords December 29, 2019, Venue: Emir of Kano Palace, Time: 12:00pm.”

Before displaying their expression of love in their pre-wedding pictures on Instagram, it would be recalled that Prince Aminu Sanusi Lamido, the first son of His highness, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, left this excitement of his affection on his Instagram post which reads: “Nothing like perfect wife or perfect marriage ..All you can wish for is an understandable and respectful wife..And after years of trial and error I have finally met my gold..so ladies and gentlemen allow me to introduce the new princess of kano..Fulani Zainab Ali Bashir..”

INVESTIGATIONS by Naija Standard Newspaper in the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, confirmed that the excellent services of ASP Aminu in proper policing in Northern Nigeria has been described worthy of emulation, having seen that his conduct in office, lifestyle at home is totally devoid of any scandal, since he is living by example.

Meanwhile, the mother of the bride, Zuhrah Abdulhamid Hassan, Founder, Zuhrah Abdulhamid Hassan Foundation who doubles as Director Globalgoodwill Ambassadors and Greenden Ambassadors could not hide her happiness, as she took to her LinkedIn page to express gratitude to God for witnessing the beautiful wedding of her lovely daughter. Her words: “KANO STATE AWAITS MY DAUGHTER ZAINAB. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE HER WEDDING WITH PRINCE AMINU SANUSI LAMIDO SANUSI.. ALHAMDULILLAH ALA KULLU HALIN. She is my Niece. Her Mother is my younger sister from the same parents.”