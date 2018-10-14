PRESIDENTIAL INTELLIGENCE REPORT BUSTED:

ASO ROCK Secretly lists Obasanjo, ATIKU ABUBAKAR, Fayose, Melaye, Gbenga Daniel, other P.D.P big wigs in ’50 high-profile’ persons barred from ‘escaping’ Abroad over Corruption

…BUHARI’S Presidency panics releasing their names would cause lawlessness in public

* ‘Attempts by Nigeria’s presidency to place a ban on these Nigerians is to instill fear, discredit them ahead of 2019 election’-Top Security source

*Tension builds in Nigerian Polity, Masses fear Apprehension, Peter Obi’s name not on list

* ‘Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the country pending the determination of their cases’-Garba Shehu, S.S.A to Nigeria President on Media & Publicity

* “I have No Information on this allegation’– Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to Nigeria President on Media & Publicity as at the time of going to the press

BY KOLAWOLE ORIADE AKEJU/POLITICAL EDITOR, ABUJA/DESMOND IBIAKA/DIPLOMATIC EDITOR, LAGOS & MOHAMMED RILWAN/CRIME EDITOR, LAGOS

“THERE IS TENSION, ANXIETY AND DISQUIET APPREHENSION AMONG A VAST MAJORITY OF THE NIGERIAN MASSES BASED ON THE LATEST BAN PLACED ON 50 HIGH PROFILE NIGERIANS-MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE MEMBERS OF THE OPPOSITION PARTY”, revealed a top security source who was privy to the content of the executive order newly signed by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari few hours ago.

It was gathered that Aso Rock decides to tow this path following a huge landslide support and unparalleled back-up been given to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, P.D.P by Nigerians after the party’s convention as the nation heads for the 2019 election.

This security source confided in Naija Standard that the Nigeria’s presidency is appalled, overwhelmed by the outpouring of support Atiku is receiving daily, inspite of several alleged attempts made to scuttle his political ambition by re-refreshing the masses with the former Vice-president corrupt-past. “Immediately Aso Rock saw that Atiku’s emergence from P.D.P Convention had outpouring support by the majority of Nigerians, Plan B was hatched by the Think-tank of All Progressives Party (APC), to ensure that the former Vice-president corrupt cases both national and in the international arena were brought back into the peoples view. But seeing and sensing that Nigerians seems to have made up their minds to still vote for Atiku in 2019 elections, a Plan C was introduced to ensure that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) provide a comprehensive lists of top 50 high-profile politicians who are believed to be wealthy, influential and had huge followers in the opposition party.

“These lists kept very secretive featured prominently Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s ex-president, Atiku, P.D.P presidential flagbearer, Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, who doubles as Director-General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye, Ben Murray Bruce, Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of Daar Communications, owners of Africa Independent Television/Ray Power and some other names. Obviously missing in the list is Peter Obi, Atiku’s Vice-presidential candidate. Attempts were made to look at the administration and private businesses of Obi, but law enforcement agents could not turn up any damning report.”

When asked why Obasanjo’s name was in the list, the security source revealed alleged that “Buhari is so angry with Obasanjo whom he trusted had his backs only to openly support Atiku. To Mr. President, Obasanjo’s behavior is been seen as a betrayal. As the 2019 elections draw near, Nigerians should not be surprised if Obasanjo is being re-investigated on his roles in trillions of dollars under his administration that went down the drain in the guise of sourcing for stable electric supply for the country. I can tell you that what this current government did was to look at the files of individual names in these 50 opposition power-brokers and look at ways to trace them to any corrupt activities, unleash E.F.C.C after them, get them arrested and prosecuted. This action, the A.P.C. Think-tank believe will rubbish their integrity in the eyes of Nigerians, and by so doing Nigerians will vote for Buhari, a leader that can be trusted. There are fears that if the 50 names were released immediately, die-hard supporters of the opposition parties may take to the streets, cause breakdown of law and order. So it was agreed by security operatives coordinating this sting operation to ensure, shameful corrupt reports are released gradually released by E.F.C.C one-after-the-other, so that Nigerians will then be reassured that any opposition picked up for trial is being investigated for corruption.”

Meanwhile 48 hours after a court backed Nigeria’s President Buhari on an executive order aimed at firming up his campaign against graft, the government has said that 50 high-profile Nigerians have now been banned from leaving the country.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to Nigerian President on Media & Publicity reportedly said: “A number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the county pending the determination of their cases.”

Shehu said the financial transactions of these persons of interest were being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.

Executive Order 6 was issued by Buhari on July 15. Buhari had mandated the attorney-general of Nigeria Abubakar Malami to “implement the Order in full force.” Such implementation, he said, will be done within the ambit of “the rule of law” and that “the right of citizens would be protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Naija Standard reached out to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity for his response to the allegation, he replied : “No information on this allegation.”