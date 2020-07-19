QUEEN OF THE AIR:

Meet ADEOLA OGUNMOLA SOWEMIMO, First Nigerian born, first-ever African Female Pilot to fly Boeing 787, Boeing 767 Dreamliners across the Atlantic Ocean…Ogbomoso girl reign, rules on the wings of Qatar Airways in Middle East

* Ever-smiling beautiful lady graduated from the Landoke Akintola University and later completed study at Sunrise Aviation Academy located in Ormond Beach, Florida

* Celebrated on Guinness Book of record breakers in the African aviation industry

* She captained the first International all women flight to Nigeria in December 2017

* “I am a product of God’ grace and the evidence of God’ glory”-ADEOLA

* BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

SHE IS THE PRIDE OF AFRICA, the glory of Nigeria. ADEOLA OGUNMOLA SOWEMIMO has entered her name forever in history as the first African (Nigerian) female pilot to ever fly Boeing 767, Boeing 787 dreamliners across the Middle East on the wings of Qatar Airways. As Guinness Book celebrate her feat in the African aviation industry, she is regarded as ‘Queen of the Air’ around the world.

Adeola has proven that your place of birth is not a determinant of the height of your accomplishment bearing in mind that is no odd you cannot overcome. She hails from Ogbomoso, Oyo state Nigeria and graduated from the Landoke Akintola University based in Ogbomoso. Later, she started her aviation career and completed her study from a top professional pilot training school located in Ormond Beach, Florida called Sunrise Aviation Academy where she graduated in 2011.

This ‘Queen of the Air’ has successfully showed that whatsoever men can do, women can do it far more better, when she joined the league of record-breakers in the African aviation industry.

She joined the likes of Captain Irene Koki( the first female on the continent to be certified as captain of 787 dreamliner aircraft) and Captain Amsale Gulau (who became the first Ethiopian airways female captain. She captained the first International all women flight to Nigeria in December 2017.

Elated Adeola in her word of appreciation to God, said: “I am a product of God’ grace and the evidence of God’ glory”.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Africa Fact Zone wrote: “Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo has become the first Nigerian female pilot to work for Qatar Airways and also the first to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



