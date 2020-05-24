RACISM!

A British Landlord, Elina Vimbsone refused room rental to African man saying ‘Nigerians make house smell’

* Gambia born lawful UK resident, EBRIMA MBOOB told property is ‘only for European people’

* In tears, Ebrima, studying performing arts at the University of the Arts London said: “I was completely shocked at the landlord’s response and I still am today. Growing up in England, I have experienced all types of racism, but this was the first time that I have experienced something this absurd. What makes it even more shocking is the fact she said ‘will be brilliant if you can make the time to come and view’, but soon changed her mind once she realised I was black”

* “We are not racist or just to be honest, I have friends from Nigeria and all house smell what they cook” -Landlord

On racism, a Gambian born United Kingdom, UK, legal resident, EBRIMA MBOOB was humiliated, disgraced, dehumanized for showing interest in renting a room in the hands of a British woman, Elina Vimbsone, the landlord of the apartment. The landlord did not hide her hatred for black people as she refused to rent this African man room saying “Nigerians make house smell”.

Ebrima who lives in the UK was told the property is 'only for European people' by landlord Elina Vimbsone.

“I wasn’t expecting her to even ask me about my background as I didn’t think it was relevant and she even had the nerve to say it wasn’t racist.”

The landlord, Vimbsone said: “We are not racist or just to be honest, I have friends from Nigeria and all house smell what they cook.” (sic)

He added: “She even tried to play it down by saying how she has Nigerian friends and that all their houses smell like what they cook,” he concluded. “I’ve just moved in with new housemates and I’ve developed serious anxiety about cooking around them in case they hate the smell too.” Back in 2017, Britain’s biggest buy-to-let landlord Fergus Wilson banned “coloured” people because he claimed they made his property smell of curry.

He was afterwards taken to court by The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), who said his actions were unlawful. Wilson denied being racist and said he rented to a number of non-white people. He also described his earlier remarks as “adolescent banter” from a leaked email.

However, Judge Richard Polden rejected the assertion at Maidstone County Court.

He said: “I find that this policy clearly amounts to discrimination. I find that the policy is unlawful.”

